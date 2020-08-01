How To Share Content Between Google Classroom And CK-12

contributed by Neeru Khosla, co-founder and executive director, CK-12 Foundation

How do you share content from CK-12 to Google Classroom?

It’s relatively easy. Navigate to the lesson, then click: Choose– >Assign– >Google Classroom

The result is that instructors and trainees will have the ability to access our whole library of content in combination with the Google Classroom platform. Our objective has actually constantly been to enable you to do things your method, so using higher versatility through Google Classroom was a no-brainer.

So, now if you discover an intriguing book, video, activity, or evaluation for your class on CK-12, all you require to do is click- and voilà– your whole class can now easily see what you shared. Assigning research, checking out tasks, or making statements for examining product has actually never ever been much easier.

Advertisement

All it takes is 2 clicks and you have actually appointed research or made a statement to your whole class. It’s simply that easy. For instructors and admins that enjoy to utilize both CK-12 and Google Classroom, life simply got a little much easier.

Assigning research, checking out tasks, or making statements for examining product has actually never ever been much easier. All it takes is one click and instructors can designate research or make a statement to their whole class. CK-12 and Google …