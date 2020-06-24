How to set up your Mac and iPhone for texts and calls

If you, like me, prefer typing on your laptop’s keyboard as opposed to the tiny iPhone keypad, or you just don’t want to switch devices to answer a text or call, you can set up your Mac to receive calls and texts from your iPhone. With an Apple ID, you may also send texts and make calls on the internet using the Messages and FaceTime apps on your Mac.

To make calls using cellular service or to send SMS messages through your carrier (as opposed to over the internet), your iPhone needs to be running iOS 8.1 or later and your Mac needs to be running OS X Yosemite or later.

Note: Following these guidelines won’t transfer your contacts between your Mac and your iPhone. To accomplish that, you’ll either have to set up iCloud contacts or sync them.

Sign in to Messages with your Apple ID

First, make certain you’re signed into Messages on your Mac and on your iPhone with the same Apple ID. Here’s how:

To always check your Apple ID on your iPhone, go to “Settings” > “Messages” > “Send & Receive”

To check your Apple ID on your Mac, open up the Messages app. Click on “Messages” in the menu bar and then select “Preferences” from the drop-down menu. Click on “iMessage” near the top of the window.

Set up text forwarding

To set your Mac up to receive SMS messages sent to your phone:

On your iPhone, open up Settings

Scroll down and go to “Messages”

Tap “Text Message Forwarding”

Toggle on the switch next to your laptop’s name

Set up FaceTime and iCloud

Make sure that both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and that you’re signed in to FaceTime and iCloud on both your Mac and your iPhone using the same Apple ID. Here’s how:

On your iPhone, open up “Settings.” You should see your Apple ID at the top of the settings screen. Scroll down and click “FaceTime” to see which account is enabled.

On your Mac, click on the Apple icon in the very best-left corner of your screen, and select “System Preferences.” Make sure you’re signed in to the correct Apple account. Then open up your FaceTime app, click “FaceTime” in the menu bar at the top of the screen, and select “Preferences” from the drop-down menu. At the top of the window, you’ll see which account you’re signed into.

Allow calls on other devices

Now you’ll need to toggle on a couple of settings on your iPhone:

On your iPhone, open up Settings and then tap “Phone”

Tap “Calls on Other Devices”

Toggle on “Allow Calls on Other Devices”

While you’re in “Calls on Other Devices,” make certain your Mac is toggled on

On your Mac, open up the FaceTime app

Click on “FaceTime” in the menu bar at the top of the screen and select “Preferences” from the drop-down options

Select “Settings” in the pop-up window

Check the box next to “Calls from iPhone”

Keep in your mind that to be able for you to receive calls from your phone, your devices have to be near each other and connected to the same Wi-Fi network. To receive calls on your Mac when it’s connected to another Wi-Fi network, use Wi-Fi calling.

Set up Wi-Fi Calling

If your Mac, your phone (iPhone 5S / 5C or later), and your carrier support it, it is possible to turn on Wi-Fi Calling, which places calls over the internet compared to cellular service. It also enables you to make calls from devices that are not for a passing fancy Wi-Fi networks as your phone (depending on your carrier) and also enables you to make calls when your phone is switched off.

On your iPhone, go to “Settings” > “Phone” and select “Wi-Fi Calling”

Toggle on “Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone.” A pop-up window will let you know how it communicates location data to your carrier. Tap “Enable.”

Toggle on “Add Wi-Fi Calling For Other Devices.” You may get a note from your carrier with information about Wi-Fi Calling, billing, and 911 calls, including that if you call 911 with Wi-Fi Calling, your carrier may use your automatic location information or the emergency address stored in your settings to route the decision to a crisis response center. Click “Continue” at the bottom of the notice.

In case location data isn’t available, you’re required to provide an address for emergency calls. Your carrier may possibly store an address (like your billing address) for you already, but you can alter it by clicking on the blue “Update Emergency Address” in the middle of the screen and following the on-screen prompts.

Now you’ll need to set up your Mac.

You could get a notification on your Mac after enabling Wi-Fi calling on your phone. In that case, click “Turn On,” and you’ll either be used to the Preferences window or to the main FaceTime menu. You’ll see a smaller window notifying you that your location will soon be shared for emergency calls. Click “OK” to allow this.

If you don’t start to see the notification, open FaceTime on your Mac, click on FaceTime in the menu bar and choose “Preferences” from the drop-down menu.

Make sure “Settings” is selected near the top of the window

If your device supports Wi-Fi Calling, you’ll visit a button that says, “Upgrade to Wi-Fi Calling” underneath “Calls from iPhone.” Click onto it.

You’ll get a pop-up window indicating that your location could be shared with your carrier. Click “Enable” to continue.

You’ll also need to offer an emergency address here. After you click “Update to Wi-Fi Calling,” that button will soon be replaced with a button that says “Update Emergency Address.” Click on that to view and, if necessary, change your address.

And you’re done!