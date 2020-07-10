How to set up and use email templates in Gmail

If you, like me, end up writing exactly the same email over and once more, or copying and pasting the same message multiple times, Gmail offers you an easier option. By creating and saving email templates, you can insert them next time you compose a message and save yourself a while.

You can store up to 50 templates at a time, so it’s easy to create different templates for different situations. Here’s how.

Create an email template:

  • Click on the cog icon in the top right corner of one’s screen.
  • Select “See all settings.”
  • Open the “Advanced” tab.
  • Scroll down to “Templates” and select “Enable.”

Make sure you’ve selected “Enable” under “Templates.”

  • Click “Save Changes” at the bottom of the menu.
  • This will take you back to your inbox. Click the “Compose” button.
  • Now, start drafting your template. When you’re ready to save it, click on the three dots toward the bottom right-hand corner of the window.
  • Select “Template” from the options.
  • Click “Save draft as template.”
  • Click “Save as new template.”

Template options

After writing a message, it is possible to save it as a template.

  • Type in a name for your template in the window that pops up. That name will appear because the subject line in your email. Click “Save.”

Enter a new template name window

Name your template so you can easily retrieve it later.

  • If you need to make changes to a template, you have to overwrite it. Write a corrected email, and then after clicking “Save draft as template,” click the name of the template you’d like to change under “Overwrite Template.”

Template options in Compose

You can overwrite a template if you would like to edit or change it out.

  • Click “Save” in the pop-up window.

Overwrite saved template window

Confirm the changes by clicking “Save” in the pop-up window.

  • To delete a template, click “Delete template” underneath the “Templates” options. Click “Delete” in the pop-up window.

Template options in compose

You can delete templates utilizing the template options in the compose view.

Use a saved template

  • Click “Compose” to begin a new message.
  • Open “Templates.”
  • Choose the template.

Template options in compose

Insert a saved template by going to the template options when you’re writing a fresh message.

  • That template will now appear as your brand-new message and you can edit it before sending.
  • Click “Send” when you’re ready!

Send templates automatically

You can set up filters that automatically distribute a specific template as an answer when certain emails come in. You do this by creating a filter that specifies which emails you want to address and then assigning a particular template to that. Here’s how:

  • Click the arrow pointing down in the right side of the search bar at the top of the screen.
  • Fill in the fields. For example, if you want this template to be automatically sent to emails from certain contacts, enter those contacts in the “From” box. If you want it sent to anyone whose email asked you to subscribe to something, put the word “subscribe” in the field “Has the words.”
  • Click “Create filter.”

Filter options

Use the search bar to set a template to send out automatically.

  • Check the box next to “Send template.” Click “Choose template” and select the template you want to use from the drop-down menu.

Filter options

You can choose which template is automatically sent.

  • Click “Create filter.”

