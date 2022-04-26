The “Electric Networks of Armenia” company informs that if you have a new generation smart meter installed, the following information is available on its dashboard.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdUAWc0iqV8:

The first line shows the month and the date.

Then the hour, the next full cost per kilowatt hour, the daytime cost per kilowatt hour, the nightly rate per kilowatt hour, the daytime cost of last month in kilowatt hours, the hourly rate last month in kilowatt hours, then the hourly rate, the nighttime rate power.

If you have a converter smart meter, the information from points 3 to 7 is displayed after point 7, just the opposite for the electricity supplied to “Electric Networks of Armenia”. In this case, the letter A is displayed at the end of the information.

We remind you that you can apply for data monitoring through the automated electricity system [email protected] to the e-mail address, attaching a copy of the identity document, as well as indicating the address, the 7-digit number of the contract.

The company specialists will check your meter access to the system, կստ you will receive a login and password within one working day, as well as վերաբերյալ settings for connecting to the system.

If you have any questions, you can contact any service center of the Company or call 1-80.