How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages on Android, iPhone

WhatsApp has a tonne of excellent options however one factor that is nonetheless lacking is the power to schedule WhatsApp messages. If you need to bear in mind to want somebody on their birthday or simply need to ship a message throughout working hours as a substitute of pinging somebody in the course of the evening, scheduling messages helps quite a bit. There are methods to schedule messages on WhatsApp on each Android and iPhone, however each are workarounds since this characteristic shouldn’t be formally supported on WhatsApp.

Since the strategies we’re suggesting are workarounds, there are some limitations, which we’ll clarify in a bit. Here’s how to schedule messages on WhatsApp on Android and iPhone.

How to schedule WhatsApp message on Android As now we have talked about above, WhatsApp does not have an official characteristic to schedule messages. However, if you’re utilizing an Android smartphone, you possibly can schedule messages on WhatsApp with the assistance of a number of third-party apps. Yes, there are a number of third-party apps on the market that promise to do the job, however there’s just one — SKEDit — that does it completely. Follow these steps to understand how to schedule WhatsApp message on Android: Upon first launch, you will have to join. Once you’ve got signed in, you’ve got to faucet WhatsApp on the principle menu. On the following display screen, you may have to grant permissions. Tap Enable Accessibility > SKEDit > toggle on Use service > Allow. Now, return to the app. You’ll now have to fill within the particulars. Add the recipient, enter your message, set the schedule date and time and choose if you want to want to repeat the scheduled message or not. Below, you will see one remaining toggle — Ask me earlier than sending. Toggle it on > faucet the tick icon > your message will now be scheduled. Whenever the day and time of your scheduled message arrives, you will obtain a notification on your cellphone asking you to full the motion. Tap Send and you may see your scheduled message being despatched in real-time. However, should you preserve the Ask me earlier than sending toggled off, in that case whenever you faucet the tick icon, you will be requested to disable your cellphone’s display screen lock. You’ll be even be requested to disable your cellphone’s battery optimisation as nicely. Doing this, your scheduled message shall be despatched mechanically, which suggests you will not be requested to give any enter on the cellphone, making the method immediate. But then once more, not having a display screen lock impacts your cellphone’s privateness, which is a large disadvantage. This is why we can’t suggest scheduling WhatsApp messages this manner.

How to schedule WhatsApp message in iPhone

Unlike Android, there’s no third-party app accessible on iOS via which you’ll schedule WhatsApp messages. However, there’s one other approach to do that course of on iPhone via Siri Shortcuts, an Apple app that may rely on automation to ship your WhatsApp message at a scheduled time. Here’s what you want to do to schedule WhatsApp messages on iPhone.

Go to the App Store and obtain the Shortcuts app on your iPhone and open it. Select the Automation tab on the backside. Tap the + icon within the top-right nook and faucet Create Personal Automation. On the following display screen, faucet Time of Day to schedule when to run your automation. In this case, choose the dates and instances whenever you need to schedule WhatsApp messages. Once that’s executed, faucet Next. Tap Add Action after which within the search bar kind Text and from the record of actions that seem, choose Text. After that, enter your message within the textual content area. This message is no matter you need to schedule, similar to, ‘Happy birthday.’ After you are executed coming into your message, faucet the + icon under the textual content area and within the search bar search for WhatsApp. From the record of actions that seem, choose Send Message through WhatsApp. Choose the recipient and hit Next. Finally, on the following display screen, faucet Done. Now on the scheduled time, you will get a notification from the Shortcuts app. Tap the notification and it’ll open WhatsApp together with your message pasted within the textual content area. All you may have to do is hit Send.

One other thing to be aware is which you could solely schedule WhatsApp messages for up to every week, which is type of a bummer however no less than now you understand to no less than how to schedule a message for up to every week.

If that is too brief a restrict for you, you possibly can all the time attempt this one. This is likely one of the most complicated Siri Shortcuts we have ever come throughout nevertheless it does schedule WhatsApp messages for any date and time should you configure it correctly. It labored nicely on one in all our iPhones however stored crashing on the opposite, so your mileage could range with this one. However, we had been ready to schedule a message utilizing each strategies so you possibly can select the one you want.

