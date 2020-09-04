How to rent fire lookout tower: A $40 bargain and Covid-19 escape

( CNN)– There comes a minute, whenever you go to a fire lookout tower, when you end up being particular that you have actually gotten hopelessly, irretrievably lost. The dirt roadway is buckled and overgrown; your tires skirt a collapsing cliff. Against your much better judgment, you switchback up the mountainside through thinning pine forest, the roadway at last leveling at the top.

Craning your neck, you survey the odd structure looming above you: a glass-sided cabin, no greater than 12 by 12, set down on 50 feet of weak stairs. At the top, you discover a monastic space geared up with a lp range, a couple of utensils, and a bed mattress cluttered with mouse turds.

And, oh– 360 degrees of spectacular surroundings, the hazy mountains crashing upon each other like waves, a view that would drop Ansel Adams’ jaw.

Welcome to your house for the night. Hope you brought your own water.

Social distancing incarnate

America’s fire towers for rent are amongst the nation’s finest deals: around $40 per night, for the sort of alpine panoramas and privacy normally connected with an Austrian chalet.

The view from Big Creek Baldy in Kootenai National Forest, in northwest Montana is spectacular. Courtesy Ben A Goldfarb