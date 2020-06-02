How to protect yourself online from misinformation right now

There wasn’t a communications blackout in Washington, DC, on Sunday, however #dcblackout trended on Twitter anyway, thanks to some extraordinarily distressing tweets telling those who, mysteriously, no messages had been getting out from the nation’s capital. The tweets, Reddit posts, and Facebook messages in regards to the “blackout” received hundreds of shares, fueled by pleas to unfold the data extensively and ominous warnings about what would occur subsequent to protesters.

But I can inform you that there wasn’t a blackout as a result of I dwell in DC, and had to guarantee anxious buddies that my web was working as regular. Despite this, the hashtag stayed trending for hours on Monday, with some individuals questioning its claims, others dismissing makes an attempt to debunk it, and nobody clear on exactly how this rumor spread so far.

The logical response to seeing probably dangerous misinformation unfold throughout the web is to debunk, and to inform others on how they’ll keep away from falling for it themselves. But it’s troublesome to consider a river of knowledge once you’re going by way of one thing traumatic—within the midst of a worldwide pandemic, and with police escalating their use of force towards individuals protesting police brutality.

“Nothing is okay, and we’re going through the same motions that we go through every time there’s a crisis,” says Whitney Phillips, an assistant professor of communication and rhetorical research at Syracuse University. “We have a muscle memory of hitting retweet,” to share one thing that speaks to a private expertise, or to amplify the voices of others throughout a disaster. “It feels like it’s helping.” But that very same impulse can even lead to hurt, particularly when the content material you’re sharing seems to be deceptive or false.

I requested Phillips, who has written in regards to the intersection of poisonous online misinformation and psychological well being, and Shireen Mitchell, the founding father of Stop Online Violence Against Women, to give their recommendation on navigating online misinformation when every thing is horrible.

Give yourself some credit score

“People often think that because they’re not influencers, they’re not politicians, they’re not journalists, that what they do doesn’t matter” online, Phillips says. But trending hashtags are instance of how quantity, from massive and small accounts alike, can drive consideration to misinformation. Treating your online presence as if you happen to’re inconsequential, regardless of how few followers you’ve, will be harmful.

“It doesn’t matter how well intentioned you are,” Phillips says. “By retweeting something that has #dcblackout in it, enough people can make it trend and send people into a panic.”

The excellent news is that your impulse to share injustice on the web so as to make the world higher can have an effect method past your rapid follower rely. But it additionally signifies that if you happen to share one thing that’s not true, you possibly can trigger extra hurt than you may suppose.

Hit pause

Misinformation about racist violence will be significantly troublesome to look at because it passes in entrance of you, as a result of the content material itself is re-traumatizing, significantly for black Americans.

“For me, this is what happens with our community. People don’t believe us. So when something bad happens, you want people to share it,” Mitchell says. Misinformation targets this identical impulse. The purpose, Mitchell says, is to “evoke an emotion. The minute it evokes an emotion, you have to hit pause.”

The hazard is much more acute on the bottom throughout a protest, Mitchell famous. If a deceptive or false rumor is spreading on social media, protesters have restricted means to look at that data on the fly, significantly in an atmosphere that may be unsafe.

Mitchell recommends stepping away from the middle of a protest, if doable, when confronted with a distressing rumor to look into its supply. “If you discover it’s not true, come back to the crowd,” she says, and let others know what you found.

Think laterally

Mitchell, like many experienced disinformation experts, has learned how to handle potential misinformation through years of practice. But there are ways to get better at it quickly. One of them is to learn to think laterally about a single piece of content—that is, open up some tabs and do your research before sharing something.

Mike Caulfield, a digital literacy expert, has developed what he calls the SIFT approach to looking at information: “Stop, Investigate the source, Find better coverage, and trace claims, quotes, and media to the original context.” Caulfield has mentioned that his methodology was tailored from a 2017 Stanford study on how professional fact checkers evaluate digital information. Many of the students and historians who participated in the study fell into the trap of trying to evaluate potential misinformation mainly by looking at it for clues of its reliability. The fact checkers —including me—ran Google searches, read news coverage, and did research.

Mitchell’s method is similar. “Every time I go into a trending hashtag, I’m not trying to get the top-level conversation,” Mitchell says. “I’m digging through to find more about it.” And crucially, she is still on pause.

For example, Mitchell saw a couple of videos that showed protesters acting violently toward bystanders. First, Mitchell looked at the source of the videos: who posted them? Is this video original or an edited clip from something else? Is that source who they say they are?

Then she looked at where they were being shared; she looked for other videos with angles of the scene; she looked at whether the text accompanying the video accurately portrayed what was going on. It turned out The Intercept had a good rundown of how one of those videos had been edited to be misleading.

Understand that misinformation can still be “real”

Many of the most cited misinformation experts are white. When fact checking information about communities of color, these experts risk causing damage, no matter their intentions.

“Most white people do not believe our lived experience,” Mitchell says. By parachuting right into a dialog to inform somebody that they only shared a deceptive video, you can too be implicitly “inform[ing] black those who their lived expertise is not true.” That’s significantly problematic once you’re dealing with misinformation that’s actually being shared with the intention of creating the lived expertise of black Americans extra seen.

But it’s additionally problematic to say nothing, Mitchell argues. However, in case you are participating with viral misinformation, don’t assume that your experience ought to be instantly believed and heeded, or get defensive when your intentions are challenged. Everybody is anxious about individuals’s motivations, particularly when authoritative establishments have released inaccurate information or helped unfold misinformation about protests.

Phillips says she tries to take into consideration this when it comes to “true” vs “real” data. Something will be empirically unfaithful and nonetheless communicate to one thing that’s actual. “There’s a way of affirming, this is a reality that people navigate, even if this specific video wasn’t taken yesterday,” Phillips says. That understanding ought to inform your strategy to addressing misinformation in the midst of a trauma, whether or not you’re making an attempt to debunk one thing that has been shared hundreds of thousands of occasions or if you happen to’re simply making an attempt to discuss to your mother about one in all her Facebook posts.

Consider logging off or stepping away

Examining misinformation will be laborious work, and the work is more durable when the content material itself is traumatizing.

This is true even for consultants and veterans. “I don’t think that it can be emphasized more explicitly or firmly enough: we are being forced to navigate territory that is absolutely uncharted,” Phillips says. “Some of us have been doing this for years. We are the people who are best equipped,” with the media literacy instruments and deep emotional reserves. But right now, that’s not at all times sufficient.

“Maybe on paper some of us have resources we can pull from,” Phillips says. “But the fact is that none of us are prepared for this.”