How to properly wash a swimsuit

Jennifer Ahoni, Tide senior scientific communications manager and scientist, and Patrick Harewood, principal scientist for laundry detergent at Henkel in North America, chatted with Fox News about tips and tricks for washing swimsuits for the whole family, from common care mistakes to why you ought to never throw your favorite suit in the dryer.

To begin, always check to be sure that care labels don’t list the apparel as dry clean only. Then, it’s time to hand wash.

“While it’s convenient to just throw your clothes into the washing machine after a day at the beach or pool, hand washing your bathing suit will extend its life, while removing chlorine, salt, sunscreen, and any natural oils on the fabric,” Ahoni explained.

The sooner additionally you rinse out swimwear after use, Harewood advised, the higher.

“Try to rinse and wash suits as soon as possible. Fibers, like spandex, that can be found in many swimsuits can ‘hold on’ and then ‘release’ unwanted odors,” he said. “Addressing cleaning quickly can help avoid this, and try not to leave them long wet in bags after returning home from your favorite pool or beach.”

When rinsing out the suit, take to a mild detergent, such as for example Tide Free and Gentle or All Free Clear, to protect colors from chlorine (if the swimmer was in a pool,) that may further fade a suit. Washing out the garments with clean water helps remove “as much chlorine, salt, and sunscreen from the suits as possible,” which can further damage fabrics, Ahoni said.

Next, lay swimsuits flat in a cool place indoors to air-dry out, to be able to prevent stretching and protect fibers, Harewood recommended.

As for general care recommendations, the experts debunked other popular myths and misconceptions about washing swimwear that might surprise even the absolute most seasoned launderer.

“Don’t dry in the sunlight. The UV light can cause fading and in some cases uneven fading,” Ahoni suggested. “Don’t dry in the dryer. The heat can damage the suit’s elasticity.”

While you’re at it, don’t try to iron a suit or wring out the garment, Harewood said. These methods can easily “destroy the elastic and cause the swimsuit to become misshapen,” he stressed, and also “distort the shape of the swimsuit.”

And for just one final style tip, don’t throw swimwear in the washer or dryer if you’d like it to last several summer season.

Though machine washing and drying might appear convenient, Ahoni said, “both can damage the delicate fabric fibers through agitation and heat.”