How to prevent being tracked while reading your Gmail

All of these obnoxious marketing emails that crowd your inbox aren’t just pushing a product. They’re also tracking whether you’ve opened the e-mail, when you opened it, and where you had been at the time by embedding tracking software to the message. Just type “email tracking” into your search engine watching all the pc software apps appear.

There are a selection of methods used to track emails. For example, one of many simplest is really a redirect link. Let’s say you click a link in a promotional email leading to the page for a product you would like to buy. The link has been coded to be trackable; it will go to yet another server with a variety of data, like what browser you’re using or where you clicked the hyperlink from, before it takes you to this article.

But while it’s fairly easy to spot a redirect link (for a very important factor, you can usually spot most of the additional code added to the URL), there are other methods that aren’t quite so obvious. The method that we’re looking at here’s tracking pixels.

How does it work? Just one tracking pixel is embedded into the email, usually (but not always) hidden in an image or even a link. When the email is opened, code within the pixel sends the info straight back to the company’s server.

There have been some attempts to restrict the quantity of information that may be transmitted in this manner. For example, since 2014, Google has served all images through its own proxy servers, that could hide your location from at least some tracking applications. Extensions such as for example Ugly Mail and PixelBlock have now been developed to block trackers on Chrome and Firefox. And you can find alternative browsers that emphasize privacy such as for example Brave and the Tor Browser.

There can also be a simple step you can simply take to avoid most trackers: stop your email from automatically loading images, since images are where the most of these pixels hide. You won’t have the ability to avoid all of the trackers that might be hidden in your email in this manner, but you will stop many of them.

Disable image autoloading on a computer

Click on kit icon in the upper right corner.

Click on “See all settings.”

In the “General” tab (the first one), scroll down to “Images.”

Select “Ask before displaying external images.”

Scroll down to the underside of the page and click on “Save Changes.”

Note that this may also turn off Gmail’s dynamic email feature, making email messages more interactive.

Disable image autoloading on a mobile device