How to police claims about unproven COVID-19 vaccines By Reuters

By Elizabeth Culliford and Gabriella Borter

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Since the World Health Organization stated the unique coronavirus a global health emergency situation in January, Facebook Inc (O:-RRB- has actually gotten rid of more than 7 million pieces of material with incorrect claims about the infection that might posture an instant health danger to individuals who think them.

The social networks giant, which has actually long been under fire from legislators over how it manages false information on its platforms, stated it had in current months prohibited such claims as ‘social distancing does not work’ since they posture a threat of ‘impending’ damage. Under these guidelines, Facebook removed a video post on Wednesday by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he declared that kids are “almost immune” to COVID-19

But in many circumstances, Facebook does not eliminate false information about the brand-new COVID-19 vaccines that are still under advancement, according to the business’s vaccine policy lead Jason Hirsch, on the premises that such claims do not fulfill its impending damage limit. Hirsch informed Reuters the business is “grappling” with the issue of how to police claims about brand-new …