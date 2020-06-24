How to make food-festival favourites at home, from halloumi fries to vegan tacos

In a pre-Corona world, we might well have been settling in at Glastonbury’s Worthy Farm right now. Setting up camp and perusing most of the wonderful, glaringly coloured food trucks, determining which to dine out at. Whether it’s a vegan Buddha bowl at Glastonbury or a dirty burger at Wilderness, most of the time the munchies at festivals are as memorable because the music. And the spectral range of specialist food festivals has become vast, from Aldeburgh’s celebration of Suffolk producers, to Meatopia’s flame-licking grill-fest in London, and Welsh market town Abergavenny’s renowned gathering of chefs, farmers and foodies.

This year, street-food vendors who would normally be gearing up to serve hungry crowds in sun-bleached fields and urban car parks are at a loss – many operating takeaway services or delivering direct to clients instead. Oliver Stephen, founder of Oli Baba’s, should really be dishing up golden piles of his halloumi fries at Camden Market and Hackney’s Netil Market in the capital, and was due to be at the now-cancelled Big Feastival in Oxfordshire in August – as was Blondies Kitchen, the cult milk and cookie bar run by Chelsie Collins and Kristelle Levy.

Meanwhile Club Mexicana, Meriel Armitage’s vegan street-food business, has been feeding NHS staff as opposed to trading at Street Feast and Seven Dials Market – and can miss out on Glastonbury after it absolutely was cancelled in March.

But their creations may be emulated at home, thanks to the delicious recipes they have distributed to us here for their signature serves – all washed down with a gin cocktail by Sipsmith, whose canopied Gin Palace we ought to look forward to, next year, at Wilderness.