How To Make Compliance Training Memorable

Using Technology To Mimic Everyday Work Situations

Compliance may be one of the most important aspects of conducting business, but an area that gets vastly neglected. Let’s be honest, it’s easy to get stuck in the thought process of “it’s just common sense” when the reality is compliance is much more complicated than that. Rules and regulations within various industries are constantly changing and one misstep can mean millions of dollars out of the window.

With that said, it is not enough to simply push information to your employees or customers. It has to stick, which is no easy feat when rules constantly change and the material is less than interesting. Yet, compliance training content tends to be lengthy and often irrelevant for certain roles. Making compliance training memorable is a challenge when there is a good chance certain employees may never actually have to deal with it, but state or industry requirements often say you need to educate employees regardless.

This is where immersive digital learning can be a godsend, allowing employees the opportunity to test the knowledge they gain in a safe, simulated environment.

Compliance Training Simulation Best Practices

When looking to add simulations to your learning ecosystem,…