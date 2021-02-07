How to land a job and drum up future prospects amid the coronavirus pandemic with CareerBuilder CEO

In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by CareerBuilder CEO Irina Novoselsky to talk about how job applicants can navigate the economic downturn as well as the future job prospects for former Trump aides.
