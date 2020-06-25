How to keep your kids cool this summer

The heatwave may possibly provide parents with some relief, as it means easy outdoor plans like picnics in the park can be made without the extra hassle of potential rain and most of the extra clothes that come alongside.

However with soaring temperatures means keeping kids cool will be a lot harder and ensuring they don’t get sunburnt or overheat is tricky, if they just don’t want to wear a hat or have sunscreen reapplied.

The precautions you need to take may differ depending on the age of a kid. According to the National Childbirth Trust, for babies, be wary of usig hoods or light sheets to shade a buggy in direct sunlight while they can make the within really hot. Instead, avoid leaving your baby within their buggy in sunlight.





If your baby is under six months old, it’s recommended to keep them out of direct sunlight.

The charity also advises dressing children in loose cotton clothes like oversized T-shirts, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses that meet up with the British Standard and carry the CE mark on the label.

Sunscreen should really be liberally applied on all exposed skin too, and according to the NHS, the sun protection factor (SPF) should never be any less than 25, and preferably 50 – the larger the SPF, the better.

Should there is a paddling pool for your children to splash about in, ensure the suncream you apply is waterproof and you’ll need to reapply once they’re from the water to be as protected as you possibly can.

Think ahead to bedtime too, the NCT recommends using shades and light coloured curtains to keep bedrooms cool and ensure they, and also you, get a restful night’s sleep.

To ensure they’re cool and comfortable, we’ve picked the hot weather essentials you can shop now.

Paddling pools and parasols

An obvious choice, paddling pools are the closest that most people will get to a pool at the moment.

Not only can you fill it with cold water to stop kids overheating it will likewise keep them entertained all night.

In our guide to the best paddling pools, our favourite was the Chad Valley 8.5ft volcano activity kids paddling pool (Argos, £35)

There’s an entire world of volcanic fun for tiny tots with this colourful looking water play area, complete with a blow-up slide, palm trees, ring hoop and of course, the volcano it self.

We inflated ours in just under 15 minutes, using a pump, and our little testers felt it easily lived up to their expectations which – believe us – were high. This folds up flat a short while later.

Parasols are also worth investing in while they offer some respite from sunlight and provide shade during sunny weather.

The best parasol we reviewed was the Supremo 2.5m crank and tilt Riviera parasol and base (Hayes Garden World, £129.99). Modern and elegant, this hexagonal shaped garden umbrella brings hotel-style luxury to our patio spaces at an affordable price.

The parasol has a smooth crank action while its easy tilt is just a nifty feature, allowing us to adjust the canopy to suit our position in sunlight. This one comes in a variety of calming, nature-inspired colours including lavender and pacific blue, but we loved ours in the garden blending old green.

Top marks too for including a super sturdy concrete base in either 15kg or the back-breaking 25kg for added security.

Children’s swimwear

For splashing about, finding the right swimwear for kids is all about striking the right note between style and comfort.

In our guide to the most effective girls’ swimwear, our reviewer discovered nowadays, kids’ swimwear is pretty impressive.

From super-soft fabrics that dry quickly between dips and offer serious sun protection to snazzy designs which will take you from beach barbecue to bodyboard and back again, there’s something to suit every one.

Coming on top was this girls’ sporty three-piece swim set (Land’s End, £26).

This swimwear set really appealed to our sports-mad seven-year-old tester. The bikini has cross-back, adjustable elasticated straps so it’s very much for active kids – think surfing instead of sunbathing – and the print isn’t too girly.

The combination of bikini and rash top is excellent value, rendering it quick and easy to cover up when it’s time to get free from the sun or come indoors for lunch. The fabric is quick-drying and offers UPF 50 (ultra viloet protection) sun protection, too.

For boy’s swimwear, this Reima anguilla toddler all-in-one swimsuit (Reima, £27.95) took the most notable spot which gave our reviewer an entire piece of mind thanks to its all-in-one design.

It’s long, front-facing zipper allows you to get both on / off. Having legs and arms that extend to the elbows and knees, instead of full length, are a benefit because you don’t have to force damp limbs through small holes, and we are able to imagine we’ll get a lot longer use from the jawhorse as our two-year-old grows.

This also helps the general fit of the suit. At no point did our child tester look restricted in his movements, that has been the case with other all-in-ones we’ve tried.

Protection wise, the material has UPF 50+ coating entirely to the elbows and knees – some suits only provide it in the primary body of the suit – and despite this coating, the material is surprisingly thin and lightweight. Consequently, it dries incredibly fast.

As an added extra, the fiber content of the suit comes from used plastic bottles, so this is definitely an eco-friendly choice as well as a fantastic all-rounder. It’s completely changed our view of all-in-ones forever.

Kids sunscreen

According to the NHS, babies and children should wear sunscreen between March and October in the UK. The hottest area of the day is between the hours of 11am and 3pm so its advised to limit their exposure throughout peak times.

In our overview of the most effective kids’ sunscreen we found the Green People organic children sun lotion, SPF30 (Green People, £20) was the best.

The sun lotion is made from 78 per cent organic ingredients, including aloe vera, beeswax and avocado, sunflower and coconut oil, all known for their soothing properties. Eczema, prickly heat and psoriasis won’t be exacerbated by this cream, which is as gentle as you expect from any organic product.

Unlike many natural sunscreens, the consistency is creamy and soft, it rubs well in to the skin and even though it’s scent-free, it smells faintly of honey, that is actually quite pleasant.

Plus, with every purchase of this product, Green People will donate 30p to the Marine Conservation Society, a UK charity dedicated to protecting the seas, shores and wildlife, so you’ll be simultaneously protecting your self and the surroundings. Win, win.

When it to babies, their skin is thin and more fragile, so it produces less melanin – the natural defence mechanism from the harmful sun’s rays – than adults. This means it’s necessary to use a split sunscreen for infants and in our guide to the most effective baby sunscreen, we rated the SunSense ultra SPF 50+ roll on (JoJo Maman Bebe, £10).

This is a diminutive bottle, ideal for handbags and back pockets and it’s a roll on too, making it perfect for on-the-move, mess-free application. Especially as it’s suitable for every one – from babies to grown-ups alike. It offers a strong, safe protection from the sun’s hottest rays.

Small babies really should not be exposed to direct sun at all, but in short supply of keeping them indoors until they are out of babyhood, this is nearly impossible, so applying sunscreen is essential, even on cloudy days.

Sunglasses

Finding the best pair of sunglasses for your children is even harder than buying your own as little noses aren’t fully formed yet and don’t have bridges which help glasses stick.

But they’re just as essential to wear, Dan McGhee, director of professional services at Vision Express told The Independent in our guide to the most effective sunglasses for kids: “Sunglasses should really be worn on babies from as little as half a year old, even though it is cloudy. Children’s eyes have clearer lenses that may allow more UV light to reach the eye and penetrate deeper into the retina.

“By the time they reach the age of 18, the internal eye will have absorbed 50 per cent of all the ultraviolet light they will ever absorb in their lifetime. Since damage from UV is cumulative, exposure gained as a child can build up and lead to further problems in the future”.

Our favourite we found were the Kids UV polarized sunglasses (Polarn O. Pyret, £20). They have become sturdy and stay on children’s faces from three years old. Our little boy tester loved them and said they are light to wear and super comfortable.

They are a good price permanently quality. We loved they provide 100 per cent UV protection and the lenses offer high sun glare reduction.

Keep kids hydrated

It goes without saying that after it’s hot, you should make sure kids are getting enough fluids to avoid getting dehydrated.

Plus, it’s an excellent opportunity to cut down on single-use plastic water bottles and switch to a reusable version that may prevent marine pollution, and undoubtedly, save you money. It’s a no-brainer.

In our review of reusable water bottles, the Thermos super light direct drink flask (Lakeland, £21.99) came out on the top.

It holds an impressive 350ml of liquid despite its size and is super lightweight too, making it easy to hold for smaller hands.

Sweet treats

Hot weather requires ice cream, sorbet and lollies galore. Whip up frozen treats at home with an ice cream machine, a lot of which are versatile enough to create any number of desserts.

Our favourite could be the Magimix gelato expert (Nisbets, £416.65) which while expensive, is well worth the investment.

If your kids are an ice cream obsessive, it doesn’t improve than this, allowing you to make even more predictable flavours right through to the weird and wonderful such as roasted pineapple, mascarpone and black pepper ice cream and watermelon and tomato sorbet.

Our reviewer loves the dense but creamy granita. It’s quick, with “cooking time” taking less than 20 minutes, and consistent in its results, as the three automated programmes ensure it is a doddle to use (for more tailored results, you can override it with manual modes) and it has a generous two litre capacity.

An ice lolly mould is fun too and is just a really easy and cheap way to encourage kids to get involved in your kitchen.

This fabulous ice lolly moulds and stand (Lakeland, £4.99) is straightforward to use and can be produced as decadent or as healthier as you like.

All you will need to do is add your ingredients, whether you’re opting for good fresh fruit and ice, yoghurt, chocolate and sprinkles, close the lids and put in the freezer until frozen enough to eat.

The moulds make six at the same time and are dishwasher safe too.

Fans

One of the easiest ways to keep cool is by using a fan, and will help ensure children’s bedrooms are not too hot or uncomfortable to stop them getting enough sleep.

This John Lewis and Partners handheld and portable desk fan (John Lewis and Partners, £12) was featured in our guide to the most effective fans that is small and portable and a great addition to kids’ bedrooms to help them sleep through the night.

Available in four colours, this is just a bargain for a nifty little fan with an excessively long-lasting rechargeable battery (14 hours run time on the lowest speed setting).

It easily fits in to a bag, in order to take it just about anywhere, yet it stays stable on a flat surface such as a desk too, where you could stand it upright or tilt it backwards thanks to the flexible stand. When the kids are in school, you are able to pinch it for you a home based job space too.

The noise levels – even on the best of the three speed settings – are nice and low. You could possibly get fans of this size for cheaper, but we found this to become more powerful, versatile and durable than the others we tried

