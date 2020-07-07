How to help a Black-owned business on #BlackoutDay2020

Or, should they do, to limit their purchases to companies owned by Black people.
Black-owned smaller businesses often are far more vulnerable financially than the others, with smaller cash reserves to survive tough times. And now times couldn’t be tougher. In the wake of a pandemic and protests of George Floyd’s killing as a result of police, they are in danger on every front.
Want to help support them? Here are a few ways.
The most apparent and critical way to help Black-owned businesses survive, of course, is to buy their services and products. Shop and eat at Black-owned establishments, and buy gift cards for the friends and family to spend at your favorite ones.
“Now is the time for Americans to demonstrate they really appreciate inclusion. Spend money on less fortunate and disadvantaged businesses, where it can have an immediate impact. Be conscious where you’re spending your money,” said Kenneth Kelly, chairman of the National Bankers Association, a voice for minority banks aiming to help revitalize economies in underserved areas.
Set up a GoFundMe page
Spread the word
Let people know why the Black-owned companies you support are worth their support, too.
Woods believes video testimonials would be the most effective because people can both see and hear your enthusiasm.
Call direct
For restaurants that have takeout and delivery, before automatically ordering through a third-party delivery platform like GrubHub or Seamless, try calling the restaurant directly since it will save the business from paying a portion of their sales in fees.
“They may not have a sophisticated ordering system. But every last one will work their hardest to take your order,” Woods said.
Volunteer your services
If you have critical skills that may be useful to a small business — for example, if you are an electrician, painter or carpenter, or an accountant or lawyer — ask the owner if there’s a way your services might are available in handy.
For companies that sustained damage throughout the protests, you might volunteer to help with tidy up. Or, for example, if you have a glass business, you might offer a new store front window gratis.
“I grew up in a small town in Oklahoma. Everyone looked out for each other,” Woods said. “Have a good heart.”
Take a stand
Why 15%? Black people make-up nearly 15% of the populace of the United States, according to the most recent Census Bureau estimates.
Provide of good use information
Many Black-owned smaller businesses may be needing financial lifelines for some time as fallout from coronavirus continues. Let them know of small business grant or loan programs from state or local governments or private organizations.
Both the platform and directory will launch on July 21.