How to help a Black-owned business on #BlackoutDay2020

Black-owned smaller businesses often are far more vulnerable financially than the others, with smaller cash reserves to survive tough times. And now times couldn’t be tougher. In the wake of a pandemic and protests of George Floyd’s killing as a result of police, they are in danger on every front.

Want to help support them? Here are a few ways.

The most apparent and critical way to help Black-owned businesses survive, of course, is to buy their services and products. Shop and eat at Black-owned establishments, and buy gift cards for the friends and family to spend at your favorite ones.

To find companies that are Black-owned near you, you can find directories, such as this one from Dobobo. You may additionally check the list of members at the local Black or African-American Chamber of Commerce.

“Now is the time for Americans to demonstrate they really appreciate inclusion. Spend money on less fortunate and disadvantaged businesses, where it can have an immediate impact. Be conscious where you’re spending your money,” said Kenneth Kelly, chairman of the National Bankers Association, a voice for minority banks aiming to help revitalize economies in underserved areas.

Set up a GoFundMe page

That's what supporters of the favorite Sammy's Avenue Eatery in Minneapolis did. "We now have a GoFundMe set up by town! I'd suggest others just take the initiative to take action because it's soooo hard to request money from folks!," said owner Sammy McDowell.

Spread the word

Let people know why the Black-owned companies you support are worth their support, too.

“It’s an even more important time to post positive reviews of your experience. The mere fact that people are on their phones so much because they’re home, that can drive traffic,” said Apollo Woods, who created OKC Black Eats , a marketing platform to bring attention to Black-owned restaurants and culinary artists in the Oklahoma City area.

Woods believes video testimonials would be the most effective because people can both see and hear your enthusiasm.

Call direct

For restaurants that have takeout and delivery, before automatically ordering through a third-party delivery platform like GrubHub or Seamless, try calling the restaurant directly since it will save the business from paying a portion of their sales in fees.

“They may not have a sophisticated ordering system. But every last one will work their hardest to take your order,” Woods said.

Volunteer your services

If you have critical skills that may be useful to a small business — for example, if you are an electrician, painter or carpenter, or an accountant or lawyer — ask the owner if there’s a way your services might are available in handy.

For companies that sustained damage throughout the protests, you might volunteer to help with tidy up. Or, for example, if you have a glass business, you might offer a new store front window gratis.

“I grew up in a small town in Oklahoma. Everyone looked out for each other,” Woods said. “Have a good heart.”

Take a stand

Why 15%? Black people make-up nearly 15% of the populace of the United States, according to the most recent Census Bureau estimates.

Provide of good use information

Many Black-owned smaller businesses may be needing financial lifelines for some time as fallout from coronavirus continues. Let them know of small business grant or loan programs from state or local governments or private organizations.

For instance, the Local Initiatives Support Corp (LISC) has an ongoing small business grant program open to anybody, but the organization has a special fascination with supporting minority owners who operate in underserved areas.

Hello Alice, a free on the web business adviser platform, has earmarked significantly more than $200,000 out of its emergency grant pool to make $10,000 grants to Black-owned companies. That amount is likely to increase since the company continues to fundraise. Hello Alice also has partnered with Verizon to launch the Black -owned Business Resource Center

Starting in July, online payments platform Finli will offer $500 grants for Black-owned businesses in education and enrichment, such as for example those offering classes in art, music, yoga, dance or fighting styles.

And the National Business League , founded by Booker T. Washington in 1900, has generated a digital platform for several Black-owned companies to find contracting opportunities, funding opportunities and private and public sector customers looking for suppliers. NBL will launch a global directory of Black-owned businesses that anyone may use.

Both the platform and directory will launch on July 21.