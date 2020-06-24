How to get the most from your car’s air-conditioning during a heatwave

With flaming June finally living up to its name, many drivers will be taking full benefit of their car’s air-conditioning system. Whether or not they’ll certainly be using it properly, or at its most efficient, however, is yet another matter.

Follow these guidelines on how to make sure an air-conditioning system is operating at its most effective, as well as warning motorists that not cooling their car sufficiently after it’s been parked in the sun can lead to a driver suffering from impaired reaction times.

Those latter claims derive from Seat’s research which shows that an in-car temperature of 35°C (not as implausible since it first sounds when you believe that a car parked in the sun for a long period can reach 60°C inside) can reduce reaction times by 20 % compared with a temperature 10°C lower.

Now, you may well question whether anyone would actually ever take to to drive in a car that has been 35°C inside without at the least opening the window, but Seat’s tips about how to make the best utilization of an air-conditioning system could still serve as a useful reminder.

For example, it says that certain common mistake made by drivers is to switch the air-con to full blast the moment they get in the car. Instead, it advises motorists first open the doors and windows for a short while to allow the heat to escape and cooler air to enter the car. Skip this step and all the air-con can do is recirculate the heat.