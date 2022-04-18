Smoking is a chronic disease և implies multi-component therapeutic intervention, including drug treatment, in a conversation with Aysor.am, referring to anti-smoking measures, said Dr. Harutyun Simonyan, a doctor-drug specialist at the National Center for Addiction Treatment.

Smoking cessation drugs fall into two categories: first- and second-line drugs.

“First-line drugs are effective, have a high level of safety, are approved by the European Medicines Agency (nicotine replacement therapy, varenicline – bupropion).

Second-line drugs are proven to be effective, but less effective (citizin, clonidine, nortriptyline).

According to the doctor, there are four oral options for nicotine replacement treatment.

chewing gum

sublingual tablets

Oral tablets,

inhaler that looks like a cigarette butt

Each type of tape has its advantages and disadvantages. The treatment can be adapted to the needs of each patient.

The video on effective ways to fight against smoking is here.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GAirh1fxL8: