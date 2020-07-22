There’s never ever been a much better time to get more followers onPinterest

With 367 M+ regular monthly active users and a lots of brand-new e-commerce tools in the mix, Pinterest is quickly ending up being the go-to platform for increasing brand name awareness and item sales.

In this post, we’re covering why growing your Pinterest account is an excellent technique, along with our 8 leading suggestions to send your fan count increasing!

Why Grow a Pinterest Following as a Business?

Pinterest may not be the very first platform that springs to mind for brand name marketing, however with a 28% boost in regular monthly active users from 2018 to 2019, it’s certainly one to watch

Plus, the Pinterest market has a greater buying power than many other social platforms, with 84% of weekly Pinners utilizing the platform to notify their getting choices.

The platform reaches 77% of all females 25-54 in the United States, and, as the worldwide earnings of females reaches trillions of dollars, females are anticipated to control nearly 75% of discretionary costs by 2028.

So if you desire to take advantage of a neighborhood with strong buying power, growing a following on Pinterest is an excellent location to start.

Ready to level-up your Pinterest marketing technique? Discover all the very best suggestions in our Ultimate Guide to Pinterest Marketing!

8 Ways to Get More Followers on Pinterest

Building a strong and devoted following on any platform is constantly a great concept.

But as a search-orientated platform, it can be difficult to construct an engaged following without a strong technique onPinterest

To assist you start, we’re sharing our leading 8 suggestions to get more followers and reinforce the sense of neighborhood around your brand name:

How to Get More Followers on Pinterest # 1: Have a Clear Purpose

The primary step to growing your following on Pinterest is to make certain your profile plainly shows the worth your organisation is supplying on the platform.

It ought to be quickly clear what kind of material your brand name is using, and what somebody can get by following your account.

A clear function makes it a lot easier for individuals to dedicate to following your account, as they understand precisely what they’re registering for– it resembles a digital variation of your store front

To make your store front as clear and welcoming as possible, take note to these crucial locations:



Profile name: Add words that describe your focal locations

Profile material: Your profile is where your released material lives, so make certain to keep developing initial Pins to display on your profile

Profile description : Summarize your function

Profile header: Select an image or video that aesthetically represents your material styles

It’s similarly crucial to support your brand name’s function through your Pin styles.

Pinterest is a visual-first platform, so creating Pins with simple-to- checked out text overlays is an excellent concept.

POINTER: Short on time? Use Later’s full-screen editor to include text to your Pins as you arrange them– there are over 10 various typefaces and numerous format choices to pick from.

Create a smooth workflow for your organisation by modifying your images with Later– readily available on all paid strategies, beginning at simply $9/month!



How to Get More Followers on Pinterest # 2: Optimize for Discovery

The most efficient method to drive more individuals to your Pinterest profile is by enhancing your material so it surface areas in appropriate search results page.

Pinterest is mainly a visual discovery engine, which suggests the majority of people utilize the search toolbar to discover motivation on the platform.

So how do you enhance for search on Pinterest?

The technique is to include appropriate keywords, together with appropriate titles and descriptions to your Pins, that are particular to your organisation and items, however likewise lined up with what your target market is browsing for.

This will assist your Pins surface area for the most appropriate classifications!

How to Find Keywords to Boost Your Pinterest Following

What keywords should you be including to enhance the presence of your Pinterest profile? If you’re not sure, you can discover motivation by utilizing Pinterest’s integrated keyword research study tool.

By looking for a generic term in the Pinterest search bar, you will see a choice of keywords supplied by Pinterest to make your search more particular.

These advised keywords are purchased by search appeal, so take this into account as you prepare the keywords and hashtags for your Pins.

For example, if you do not have a substantial variety of followers, it may be worth going with less popular keywords. The opportunities are, you’ll have less competitors for those keywords, which suggests you’ll rank greater in the search results page.

Want to take it an action even more? Pinterest Trends reveals a historical view of the leading United States, UK, and Canada search terms and subjects within the past 12 months, readily available to anybody desiring to discover when individuals begin looking for numerous subjects and what material is popular on Pinterest.

You can get early gain access to to Pinterest Trends and find out more about how it can assist brand names tweak their material technique here.

Although finding and including keywords might look like additional effort, this is among the very best methods to protect more traffic and followers for your Pinterest account.

Once you have actually pin down the very best keywords for your organisation, you can begin enhancing crucial fields for additional discoverability on Pinterest:

# 1: Make Your Profile Name Descriptive

You desire to inform your audience about your brand name as rapidly as possible, so including a couple of detailed keywords to your profile name is a simple method to do that.

For example, at Later we have actually entered our profile name as: Later: # 1 Marketing Platform for Instagram

This quickly describes Later’s worth, while likewise supplying an additional discoverability increase as users looking for “marketing platform for Instagram” will find Later’s Pinterest account.

# 2: Make Your Pin Titles Relevant to Your Content



Remember when we discussed that Pinterest is a visual discovery engine? Well, this is where it enters play!

To aid get more eyes on your Pins, you desire to be as detailed as possible in the Pin title and description copy. That suggests making certain your title and description are as precise as possible for the material you’re sharing.

Start by consisting of an easy, engaging heading as your title (up to 100 characters) keeping in mind to keep it appropriate to the Pin image or video. For example “Easy No-bake Dinners” is much better than “Food.”

POINTER: Avoid utilizing signs or areas in your title, for instance, a Pin entitled “Cookies” is better than a Pin or a board entitled C O O K I E S.

This will assist your Pins enter your audience’s search results page, increase your reach, and assist grow your neighborhood.

# 3: Use Your Description to Add Extra, Relevant Information & &(**************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )(*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )

In additionto having actually enhanced keywords in your Pin titles, you need to likewise include them in your Pin descriptions.

For your descriptions, you can consume to 500 characters, however we advise prioritizing what is necessary to make clear in the very first 50-60 characters. These are probably to appear in individuals’s feeds.

Just like your Pin title, you desire to make certain the Pin description relates carefully to the Pin image or video.

Finally, description copy is more crucial than simply what users see– it notifies relevance, and identifies where the material appears. Make sure you consist of crucial keywords and trademark name in this field when relevant.

POINTER: Add a call-to- action to your Pin descriptions to motivate individuals to follow your Pinterest profile.

# 4: Optimize Your Pinterest Boards

And lastly, it’s an excellent concept to likewise enhance the titles and descriptions of your Pinterest boards.

This will boost the discoverability of the Pins housed within each board, and will likewise make your Pinterest profile more arranged for your visitors. It’s a win-win!

Discover how to take your Pins to the next level in this post and do not forget you can prepare, schedule, and release to Pinterest free of charge with Later!

How to Get More Followers on Pinterest # 3: Add a Brand Logo to Your Pins

Pins are developed to be shared everywhere, so including a top quality aspect to your styles will make certain they’re constantly promoting your organisation and driving individuals back to your profile.

Using your brand name logo design, typefaces, and colors will keep your Pins quickly identifiable anywhere they’re conserved.

This is particularly important when coupled with material that is extremely shareable.

Take note of how Whole Foods Market develops academic, shareworthy Pins with strong branding:

The more individuals discover your branding on Pins, the most likely they are to take a look at your profile and hit follow.

How to Get More Followers on Pinterest # 4: Share Your Brand Story

Being genuine and sharing your brand name’s story develops a sense of neighborhood on nearly every social networks platform– and Pinterest is no various.

From diving into how your business was established to presenting various employee, getting individual can lead to more engagement, trust, and followers for your brand name.

An efficient method to do this is by developing Pinterest boards that are particularly for sharing your brand name’s story.

For example, Turmeric Teas has an “About Us” Pinterest board that shares great deals of information about the brand name and its objective:

POINTER: Give your brand name story boards an additional presence increase by including them to the highlighted boards on your Pinterest profile!

How to Get More Followers on Pinterest # 5: Understand Your Existing Audience

If you’re severe about growing your following on Pinterest, it’s a great concept to comprehend who you’re currently reaching and what material resonates with them.

And the very best method to do this is by delving into your Pinterest Analytics

With a Pinterest Business account you can get important audience insights, varying from your overall audience (all users who have seen or engaged with any of your Pins) to your engaged audience (all users who have engaged with any of your Pins) from the last 30 days.

Pinterest’s Audience Insights are remarkable for revealing the demographics of your audience, such as age, gender, and place, however possibly more especially, they likewise reveal the most popular classifications and interests for your audience.

You can utilize this terrific insight into what resonates with your existing audience to notify your future material technique.

ANALYTICS POINTER: Looking for more insights? Track and determine your Pinterest development over the last 3 months with Later Just take a look at your Pinterest Analytics from your Later app!

How to Get More Followers on Pinterest # 6: Experiment with Video Pins

Video Pins can truly stand apart from the crowd in search results page, making them an excellent technique for getting more engagement, interactions, and followers on Pinterest.

According to Pinterest, views of natural video Pins are up 240% year over year– and are especially popular for food, charm, Do It Yourself, home entertainment, and house decoration material!

For example, this natural Video Pin by Ryderwear appears in the top 10 search results page for “fitness clothes”:

ICYMI: You can rapidly and quickly schedule video material on Pinterest with Later!

Simply pick a date and time to send your video material to Pinterest for evaluation (all videos should be authorized by Pinterest) and your video will go live on your selected board as quickly as it is authorized.

Schedule and auto-publish Video Pins with Later, readily available on all paid strategies!



How to Get More Followers on Pinterest # 7: Collaborate on Group Boards

Inviting brand names or influencers to work together on Group boards is another method to increase your direct exposure and grow your following on Pinterest.

Pinterest is an excellent location to grow a neighborhood, so it makes good sense have a safe area for your influencer neighborhood, or peer-group to come together.

Check out how Well+Good and material developer Cupcakes and Cashmere work together on the very same “Beauty” board, capitalizing on their shared brand name worths and audience market.

This is an excellent cross-promotion chance for reaching brand-new and appropriate followers, and can be a great beginning point for innovative brand name collaborations too.

How to Get More Followers on Pinterest # 8: Invest in Pinterest Ads

With the ideal technique, Pinterest Ads can be big for your brand name’s fan development.

Pinterest Ads are among the most convenient methods to get your material in front of the ideal audience, as they’re appeared in appropriate search results page.

You can target Pinterest advertisements by audience demographics and interests, along with by choosing appropriate keywords, making them a versatile and targeted tool for growing your organisation.

By investing in your Pinterest development technique, you can construct an audience that likes your material, engages with your brand name, and purchases your items.

Start preparation, scheduling, and instantly publishing to Pinterest with Later— free of charge!

Like This Post? Pin It! &#x 1f4cc;