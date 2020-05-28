How to Get Away With Murder ‘s Karla Souza Is Expecting Baby No. 2

How To Get Away With Murder star Karla Souza is anticipating her second little one with husband Marshall Trenkmann.

The Mexican actress shared the stunning being pregnant information on Wednesday afternoon with an lovable image exhibiting off her rising child bump.

“Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleased already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself carrying her daughter Gianna Trenkmann. “Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift and I’m honored to continue sharing, glowing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks.”

The information of her being pregnant comes simply weeks after HTGAWM wrapped it’s sequence finale after six seasons.

At the time of the sequence finale, Souza took to Instagram to share a few throwback pics all through the seasons. “And that’s a wrap. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the last 6 years of @howtogetawaywithmurder! I’m overwhelmed with emotion to be at the end of this beautiful journey, at the same time, I’m also eternally grateful to have brought Laurel Castillo to life ❤️ Thank you @petenowalk, @shondarhimes, @violadavis, and every single person who was part of this production! I’ve learned from each one of you,” she wrote. “This isn’t goodbye—just see you later.”

How To Get Away With Murder Series Finale Kills Annalise Keating, But Not How You Might Think

The actress starred alongside Viola Davis, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Matt McGorry and Rome Flynn.

Last week, she additionally took to social media to share some particular phrases Davis had to say about her whereas engaged on the Shonda Rhimes ABC drama.

“It’s been an honoring working with and learning from @ViolaDavis for the past few years! Beyond her incomparable gift and commitment to this craft, she is also a force of generosity and kindness,” she shared on Instagram, alongside a picture of the two. “So to have her say these words about me is something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life: “I labored with Karla for six years. The phrase I’d use to describe her is “present”. She sees you. Takes you in. She is passionately trustworthy, equally susceptible and difficult… Most importantly, she so needs to lead a lifetime of significance.” Thank you Viola!”

The 34-year-old turned engaged to Trenkmann in Dec. 2013. The two wed in May 2014.

Souza has appeared in Mexican sitcoms like Los Héores del Norte and La Clinica. She additionally has gone on to star in From Prada to Nada, Nosotroes los Nobles and Instructions Not Included.