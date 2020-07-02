How to find resilience during the pandemic

She posted an ad on the internet site Nextdoor, offering to help tutor younger students prone to falling behind as schools shifted to online classes. Within 30 minutes, she had received 50 replies.

“OK,” the sophomore thought. “We have to assemble the troops.”

Apfel organized eight friends right into a management team to tutor local students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

By mid-June, Beyond the Book was offering 200 weekly sessions for children run by a lot more than 100 volunteer high school students, mostly in the United States, but one hailing from as far as Ireland.

“I was very surprised (by the response),” she said. “I just wanted to give back to my community and find something to do.”

Start simple with resilience

Don’t worry. If the pandemic is wearing on you, you never necessarily need to take up a brand-new organization. A journey toward resilience can start with a single action.

“We can all build the muscles and skills of resilience. You may not have them inherently but you can develop them,” said Mary Alvord, a clinical psychologist and adjunct associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at George Washington University.

"It's so critical that you're not just in your head," said Alvord, a co-author of the "Resilience Builder Program for Children and Adolescents."

From there, you possibly can make sure to focus on items that you can get a grip on, so that you can also accept the uncertainty of what you can not change.

Despite what’s happening outside with public health or the economy, we still maintain our power of self-regulation over our very own bodies. That means setting routines for refreshing sleep and eating healthy meals are key ways each of us can directly assert get a grip on in a dynamic environment.

"Uncertainty is certain at this time," explained Alvord, who also contributed to the American Psychology Association's online road map to help people build resilience.

She recommended creating an action plan for when things are not going well. For instance, if you’re recently unemployed, decide to try to learn a brand new skill or to pick up a new hobby.

Building, or rebuilding, one’s own confidence during a globally tumultuous time can indicate working in our very own areas of confidence. You might not have done well in school. But in the event that you were a social butterfly, you can find creative ways to touch base to the others, whether that be snail mail cards or impromptu Zoom happy hours. You’re helping the others — and yourself.

“Being able to be resilient is being able to think more divergently rather than in a straight line,” she said.

Know when to be gentle

The backbone of resilience, Alvord maintained, is community support. The proven fact that that is harder to achieve now with social distancing in place is among the most pernicious facets of pandemic life.

That decline in human interaction during the pandemic has real effects on our brain chemistry, she said. Knowing that is half the battle of coming up with life hacks even as we seek to remedy it.

“We don’t have enough meaningful interactions with people. We have an oxytocin deficit,” said Arthur Brooks, a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and host of the podcast “The Art of Happiness.”

Oxytocin, often called the “love” hormone , is released once we hug or kiss or make love. Parents are flooded with it when they see their newborn’s eyes for the first-time.

Science shows that humans and dogs feel a surge of it when they gaze into each others’ eyes. The lesson here, Brooks said, is that one trick for keeping a cool head during social distancing is to have significantly more sustained eye contact with the animals and humans with whom you share your property.

And when you’re on an outing, look your cashier in the eye when you talk to them. It helps. Brooks told his students that research showed that it doesn’t get awkward before you look at a passerby for a lot more than 2.3 seconds. So you can even steal a slight tinge of the love hormone from a passing glance with someone in the produce aisle.

While public health officials haven’t been recommending you go around hugging everyone, you may get back to your oxytocin baseline during the pandemic by seeking long deep hugs from your own family members, housemates or buddies in your immediate bubble.

Know when to be vigilant

In an emergency, humans are wired to respond first with fear and vigilance, Brooks said.

It’s no secret that during worldwide lockdowns and quarantines, we all lived through that world wide atmosphere of fear and vigilance. At times, many people may have felt the lockdowns were too severe, that he noted. We all wanted to get back to normal, whatever that meant.

Our bodies are simply not capable of sustaining the fight-or-flight response for years. After a few months, people’s bodies naturally adapt to the status quo, a situation of internal stability that biologists call homeostasis. Indeed, quarantine fatigue has set in.

“People are still in a crisis though it might not feel the same way,” Brooks observed. “We have homeostatically returned to baseline. Before you were suffering because of too much fear. Now you’re suffering because there’s not enough. Homeostasis has made us be under-vigilant.”

Coronavirus continues to be as big a threat as it ever was, and cases are surging in lots of states. But now that we’ve processed the first wave, we risk conceiving of the pandemic as a tolerable kind of risk more akin to car accidents.

“Even if we get a second wave we won’t be scared of it in the same way,” Brooks said. “You can’t stay ‘abnormal’ for very long.”

Understand your brain

On his podcast and in his classes, Brooks explains that we now have ways to understand your personal brain chemistry so that you can make better decisions

As we cope with the possibility of an additional wave, his lessons are apt.

One guideline is that people should be mindful of how and when to consume news and information. We seek news to help us translate swirling uncertainty right into a more tangible set of measured chances we can manage.

But that motive can backfire because of exactly how we are stimulated by the neurotransmitter dopamine, a chemical messenger that plays a role in exactly how we think and plan.

“People are trying to convert uncertainty into risk by reading too much news,” Brooks said. “But you’re feeding into a set of algorithms that light up your brain like a Vegas casino.”

The latest shocking headlines do not create the atmosphere you’ll need to develop a healthy and productive life during the pandemic.

Finding out what was already inside you are able to, though.

“We all have an opportunity to find what our deepest purpose was,” Brooks said. “Not having to do what you usually did is a huge opportunity. When the urgent is stripped away, the important is left.”

Finding a long-term mission

Meanwhile in Palo Alto, what began as Apfel’s effort to over come boredom has changed into a mission she plans to continue for the rest of her high school career.

“It’s taught everyone so much, including me,” she said. “It’s like a business internship for us.”

The organization has been picking up where adults and the education system it self have fallen short, including instances where Beyond the Book tutors mentored students from a Spanish immersion school who hadn’t practiced Spanish in months.

Apfel tutors three students herself, and recently spent a few sessions helping to teach a kindergartener to read.

“I had always wanted to start something in the community,” she said. “My biggest advice would be to find something you care about in your community,” she said. “Start small. If people love it, it’ll grow.”

“The biggest thing is identifying a problem. Get other people involved and get people inspired.”