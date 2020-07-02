How to file and pay your 2019 taxes online

Back in March, when it was recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in america, the IRS extended the filing deadline and the deadline for federal tax payments so that those of us who suddenly had to work out how to work from home or handle homeschooling would get a break from coping with taxes.

The vacation is over. The new deadline for filing your 2019 taxes is July 15th, and it really is fast approaching. Whether you’re a full-time worker dealing with just one 1040 or perhaps a freelancer / gig worker getting a number of 1099s, the fastest way to pay the piper these days is to take action online.

The IRS offers a number of directions on its website to help US citizens determine their taxes, report those taxes, and send in payments (or require refunds) which consists of e-file online method.

Here’s a rundown of what’s available and and you’ll discover it.

How do I file online?

There are several ways to file online, based on your income and your comfort level in working with the whole tax process.

If your adjusted revenues (that’s line 7 of last year’s Form 1040) is $69,000 or under, you should use the IRS Free File Online option. The site offers a quantity of third-party services that can help you put together and file your taxes totally free. Of course, that is assuming the third party doesn’t decide to try to scam you in to paying a lot more than you have to; in April of 2019, ProPublica revealed that TurboTax and other suppliers were deliberately hiding the pages for their free services so as to convince taxpayers to purchase additional features. As a result, the IRS published new rules prohibiting these practices. Still, it pays to be cautious.

If your income is above $69,000, you can still use fillable forms supplied by IRS Free File, nevertheless, you don’t have the support of the free software and you can’t do your state taxes through this technique. So unless you’re a professional at completing taxes, you’re going to either have to use e-File with one of the available software solutions or locate a tax preparer who can take action for you. In the case of the latter, the individual or company who does your taxes needs to be authorized to e-file; you can examine to ensure at the IRS site.

How do I pay online?

The IRS lists many different ways you can pay your taxes online.

If you use e-File, you can have the IRS pull the funds directly from your banking account via Electronic Funds Withdrawal at the same time you file. You can also use IRS Direct Pay to pull funds from a savings or bank account.

Finally, you can use a credit or debit card to pay online, on the phone, or via your mobile device. In this case, there is certainly usually a fee involved (since the IRS isn’t going to absorb what your charge card company is charging for the service).

How do I get my refund?

One of the ways the IRS tries to convince you to file online is to assure you you will get your refund faster — in less than 21 days, in most cases. Once you’ve e-filed, you can check the status of your refund online; you can also download the official IRS2GoApp, which allows you to check always the status of your refund, pay your taxes, and get other information.

What about my Economic Impact Payment?

Back in March, it absolutely was announced that tax filers, along with certain classes of individuals whose income didn’t demand that they file income taxes, would get an Economic Impact Payment. This payment was meant to offset some of the economic hardship suffered by individuals who suddenly found themselves with no income as businesses through the US closed to handle the pandemic. The maximum amount provided was $1,200; individuals making over $75,000 and married people making over $150,000 would have that amount paid off.

Presumably, you should have gotten yours already; if not, you’ll find out why on the IRS site. Incidentally, the EIP will not be considered taxable income when you file your 2020 taxes next year.

Update July 2nd, 2:30PM ET: This article was originally published on January 31st, 2020, and has been updated to range from the new IRS file-by date and information on the EIP.