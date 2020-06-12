How to Edit PDF Files for Free on Computer, Phone

Sharing information in the shape of PDF documents is quite popular, but it isn’t easy to edit PDF files for free. The best part about PDFs could be the fact that aside from the device or platform you employ to view them, this content remains the exact same. So how can you edit PDF files for free?

We are sure when it comes to editing PDF documents, few would want to pay the excessive subscription fee for Adobe Acrobat DC. As of matter of fact, one doesn’t have to because we now have come across a few ways that allow editing PDFs for free. In this guide, we tell you how to edit PDF file.

How to edit PDF files

The first method we’re going to suggest does not require you to down load any app. t works on most of the major platforms there are, i.e. Windows 10, macOS, Android and iOS. With that said, follow these steps.

Open the website, www.pdfescape.com. Either drag and drop the PDF file you need to edit or select Choose File. Next, select the file you want to edit and upload it. After a few seconds of processing, the file will undoubtedly be available to edit. On the left pane, you will observe tools that let you add text, blank white boxes to hide elements and also let you add fillable forms to your PDF. If that’s not your thing, you’ll be able to also go freestyle. Besides, there are techniques allow users to annotate the document by adding sticky notes or just formatting the written text. Once you’re done editing, you are able to save the PDF document locally on your device by hitting the Save and Download PDF button.

The next method we’ll be suggesting lets users edit PDFs on their computers, that too offline. This is manufactured possible via an app called Libreoffice, that lets you edit PDF files on your pc for free. Simply, follow these steps.

Go to www.libreoffice.org/download/download > Choose your OS and hit Download. Once the setup file is downloaded, install it on the body and open it. After opening the app, click on Open File and select the PDF document that you want to edit. Next, you’ll see you could easily select elements on the page to move them around and that text is easily editable. Make sure your system has got the fonts found in the PDF as that produces editing text much easier. Since each type of text or each image appears as a separate object, editing the PDF file should be very simple. The only time-consuming facet of this is alignment as the app has a tendency to mess that up. Once you’re done editing, click File and select Export as PDF. This method works with scanned PDF files too.

These were two of the best practices that let anyone edit PDF files easily and efficiently. However, there’s a bonus method that we’d like to suggest. Follow these steps.

Visit the website, www.hipdf.com. Once the website is loaded, click on the second option from the very best that says, PDF to word. After that, click Choose File > select the PDF file from your computer and click Open. Once the upload is completed, hit Convert and wait for the file to finish the conversion. After the conversion is done, hit Download. Doing this may download the file on your computer being an editable word document. So, open the file and make the changes that you wish to. Once you have made the changes, you are able to always convert this document into a PDF file by again visiting the hipdf website or via Libreoffice on your pc.

By following these easy methods you’ll be able to edit PDF documents, that too free of charge.

