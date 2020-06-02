How to easily install the Android 11 developer preview

You can check out the Android 11 developer preview software program proper now you probably have a Pixel 2 or later, but it surely’s comprehensible if the concept of flashing your gadget to install the OS is intimidating. It generally is a tough course of, and the steps differ barely relying on what cellphone you’ve got and what sort of pc you’re going to use to obtain the software program. But now that course of has been streamlined by Google.

Google not too long ago launched the Android Flash Tool, an online software that handles most of the steps of flashing for you. There are just a few steps that you simply’ll want to do your self earlier than the new software program might be put in, which we’ll stroll you thru beneath, however Google’s instrument principally eliminates most of the trouble and complexity that makes it straightforward to mess up.

There are just a few necessary notes to make up right here at the prime. First, when you flash your cellphone with the developer preview, your gadget will get all future developer preview and beta updates over the air. In different phrases, you gained’t want to flash your cellphone once more when new builds of Android 11 are launched. Just head to your system settings and fetch an replace.

The second be aware is simply your commonplace disclaimer that you simply do that at your personal threat. This is unfinished software program, and putting in it may lead to malfunctions along with your gadget or to software program that you simply normally use. And relying on settings that you simply modify in the Android Flash Tool, you may need to wipe all of the information out of your cellphone. So, proceed with warning.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verg

Is my cellphone appropriate with Android 11?

The Android 11 developer preview is appropriate with the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel Three XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel Four XL. It’s potential that Google will broaden the record of gadgets supported by Android 11 in the upcoming beta, however for now, you’ll want a type of telephones to get the software program.

What browser do I would like to use to flash my cellphone?

Google says that you need to use any browser that helps the WebUSB API, which is supported by Chrome in addition to Microsoft Edge model 79 and later. The Android Flash Tool works with all the main working methods, together with Linux, macOS, ChromeOS, and Windows 10, although browser compatibility might differ relying in your OS.

Step 1: Activate these three settings in your Android cellphone

Enable the Developer Options menu in your cellphone. First, open the Settings app. For telephones operating Android 8 (Oreo), click on System. Otherwise, in case your cellphone has Android 7 (Nougat) or later, scroll down to About Phone, then discover Build Number. Tap Build Number seven occasions to allow Developer Options.

in your cellphone. First, open the Settings app. For telephones operating Android 8 (Oreo), click on System. Otherwise, in case your cellphone has Android 7 (Nougat) or later, scroll down to About Phone, then discover Build Number. Tap Build Number seven occasions to allow Developer Options. Turn on USB debugging (this lets your cellphone and pc talk through USB) inside the Developer Options menu. To do that, head to Settings > System > Advanced > Developer Options. You’ll discover USB debugging with just a bit scrolling down.

(this lets your cellphone and pc talk through USB) inside the Developer Options menu. To do that, head to Settings > System > Advanced > Developer Options. You’ll discover USB debugging with just a bit scrolling down. Enable OEM unlocking. This possibility can be a part of the Developer Options menu, additional up the web page than the place you discovered USB debugging. If that possibility isn’t obtainable for you to allow, that is likely to be as a result of it’s already enabled.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Step 2: Connect your cellphone to your pc and get began

If you utilize Windows 10, you’ll need to install this driver first on your cellphone to be acknowledged.

Connect your cellphone to your pc with a USB cable. Then head over to this page at the Android Developers portal and choose the URL listed subsequent to the gadget you’re utilizing inside the “Use Android Flash Tool” part.

On the subsequent web page, click on on “Get Started.” The Android Flash Tool will ask for permission to entry ADB keys in a pop-up window, which is critical to install software program in your cellphone. You’ll want to faucet “OK” to proceed with this course of.

Click “Add new device” at the backside of the web page. Your gadget ought to seem in a pop-up window in your pc, so go forward and click on it.

Once you do this, it’s best to now see a request in your cellphone that claims “Allow USB debugging?” You’ll additionally see a protracted string of numbers and letters that ought to match up with what your PC reveals in case you click on the gear icon on the Android Flash Tool web page. On your cellphone, test the field subsequent to “Always allow from this computer,” then faucet Allow.

After that, your gadget ought to present up on the Android Flash Tool as being related. Click on the field with the identify of your gadget to proceed.

You’ll need to concentrate to what seems in the “Selected build” part of the Flash Tool (see beneath). Before you hit the blue “Install” button at the backside of the web page, I like to recommend tapping the pencil icon subsequent to “Selected build” and checking the “Lock Bootloader” field. This will lock the bootloader after this course of is full, leaving you with a safer gadget than if it remained unlocked.

The subsequent window principally tells you to cease interacting along with your cellphone throughout the remainder of this course of until requested to accomplish that, and to not unplug your gadget. If you’re ready to proceed, go forward.

One extra immediate earlier than getting began: a license settlement. You want to agree to the phrases of the Android Software Development Kit License Agreement, which you’ll find here.

After you hit “I accept,” your cellphone will reboot into its bootloader display. If nothing occurs for just a few seconds, don’t fear. You might also see a window pop up in your pc that claims “Reselect your device.” In that case, depart your cellphone alone and choose “Reselect device” on the pc. According to Google, your cellphone is likely to be renamed “Android,” although it would simply be recognized with the mannequin identify (e.g. Pixel 3).

If you haven’t flashed software program earlier than, Google will most likely want to unlock your bootloader to proceed with the set up. Keep in thoughts that doing it will set off a manufacturing unit reset in your cellphone. If you haven’t backed up your information, you’ll lose every thing. Once you agree, you’ll want to enable the bootloader to unlock in your cellphone. To do that, use the quantity keys to navigate to the possibility that claims “Unlock the bootloader,” then hit the energy button as soon as to verify.

After that, the Android Flash Tool will start to obtain and install the software program. You can proceed to watch alongside, however don’t contact your cellphone at this level, regardless that it’ll restart a number of occasions. Just control the progress utilizing the Android Flash Tool web page in your pc.

Once you’re all executed, the cellphone will reboot one final time, and over in your PC you’ll be met with a celebratory display. You’re all executed! And fortunately, you gained’t have to undergo this course of once more for the subsequent Android 11 replace — straightforward as this was.