How to Drive Traffic & Sales from TikTok

Looking to drive traffic from TikTo k?

With over 800 M regular monthly active users and counting, TikTo k might be the brand-new “route to purchase” chance you have actually been trying to find.

Discover whatever you require to learn about brand name marketing on TikTo k, along with our leading 5 ideas to drive traffic and sales for your organisation:

Why Brands Should Drive Traffic from TikTo k

TikTo k might be best-known for teen dance regimens and lip-sync videos.

But times are altering on the platform, and the user group has actually gone through a significant shift in the last 6 months.

Millennials now comprise a higher share of TikTo k’s user base than ever previously. With over 24% of the platform aged in between 25-34, TikTo k is all of a sudden a far more appealing platform for brand names and companies looking to reach clients with a more powerful buying power.

And while TikTo k was when controlled by Gen-Zers, the 18-24- year-old user bracket fell by over 5%

It’s likewise indisputable that TikTo k is experiencing an extraordinary duration of development today.

With over 87 M around the world downloads in June 2020, TikTo k has actually been the most downloaded non-gaming app for 2 successive months– with a year-on-year boost of nearly 53%

TikTo k’s quickly growing user base has actually likewise sustained a diversity of material on the platform, developing chances for brand names to get imaginative with appropriate material on the app.

Once controlled by viral dance patterns, TikTo k videos now cover nearly every vertical you can possibly imagine. Beauty tutorials, house hacks, styling ideas, and physical fitness videos are now prevalent, along with a new age of instructional material covering present occasions and social problems.

@thedailyshow“There is no right way to protest because that’s what protest is.” ## dailyshow ## foryoupage ## fyp ## blacklivesmatter ## georgefloyd ♬ initial noise– thedailyshow

Plus, it’s still fairly simple to go viral as a brand name on TikTo k. TikTo k’s distinct algorithm implies that even accounts with no fans can get millions of views on a brand-new video.

So with all this in mind, TikTo k provides a huge chance for brand names looking to improve their awareness, develop ingenious and appealing material, and use a quickly growing audience.

5 Ways to Drive Traffic and Sales from TikTo k

It’s time to begin tactically considering utilizing TikTo k to market your brand name, specifically if your objective is to drive more traffic to your site and make sales.

The great news is that there are lots of methods to take advantage of TikTo k’s flourishing and highly-engaged neighborhood of users.

In reality, numerous fast-thinking brand names on TikTo k are currently enjoying the benefits, typically with really little financial investment.

Ready to get going? Here are 5 ideas for driving traffic and sales from TikTo k:

How to Drive Traffic from TikTo k # 1: Add a Link in Bio

The link in your TikTo k bio is among the couple of locations where you can include a clickable link on the app, making it an incredibly important resource for brand names looking to drive traffic and sales.

However, just particular TikTo k accounts can take advantage of the TikTo k link in bio by default today.

If you are among the fortunate ones, you’ll see a “Website” field after clicking “Edit Profile” on your TikTo k profile page.

Fortunately, there is a method to fast-track the system. All you require to do is sign up with the TikTo k Testers program. Here’s how to do it:

Go to your TikTo k Profile. Tap the 3 dots in the leading right corner. Scroll down and choose “Join TikTok Testers.” Tap “TestFlight” and download it in the App Store. Tap “Start Testing” and download the brand-new variation of TikTo k. Open up your TikTo k profile once again. Tap “Edit Profile.” Add your link in the “Website” field.

KEEP IN MIND: Some accounts still might not see the Website field after signing up with the TikTo k Testers program. This might be due to not having enough fans or the nation you remain in.

Once you have actually got your hands on a sought after TikTo k link in bio, you can begin utilizing it to drive traffic for your brand name or organisation!

How to Drive Traffic from TikTo k # 2: Connect Your Social Profiles



The quickest and most convenient method to begin driving traffic from your TikTo k account is by linking your social networks accounts on the app.

You can presently include direct links to your Instagram and You Tube accounts.

To do this, choose “Edit Profile” from your TikTo k profile page, and after that link your accounts:

Once linked, users will be able to tap the Instagram icon on your profile page to see a turn up menu that connects to your social channels:

Adding your social networks links to TikTo k is a fast cross-promotion win, specifically if you’re routinely utilizing Instagram or You Tube to promote your services or products.

How to Drive Traffic from TikTo k # 3: Adjust Your Content Strategy



One of the most reliable methods to usage TikTo k for organisation is by getting imaginative with your video material method.

If you can combine your services or products with an amusing idea, you might be set for major success on TikTo k.

For example, Fenty Beauty utilizes TikTo k to share tutorials and ideas that include their items– offering important motivation that likewise motivates sales.

@fentybeauty @meagan. lall is prepared to eliminate these ## SummerLooks with that Fenty Face! &#x 1f525; Find whatever at fentybeauty.com & & @sephora ♬ Chitta- Main– Prabh Deep

While HighSnobiety leans into the appeal of AMSR on TikTo k to display their most current style lines.

The brand name’s most popular video to date is entitled Streetwear ASMR, which records tennis shoes stepping on different foods, the majority of with a gratifying crunch.

@highsnobietyStreetwear ASMR resemble &#x 1f602; by means of @ericwhiteback ## highsnobiety ## tennis shoes ## sneakerheads ## supreme ## streetwear ## fyp ## foryourpage ♬ initial noise– highsnobiety

Integrating your items into your material method is the most reliable method to drive item awareness on the video-first platform.

IDEA: TikTo k captions are less important than on other platforms like Instagram and Facebook, as they can intrude on the exposure of your video.

You may desire to conserve this area for a brief call-to- action that informs your audiences on how to store.

@tartecosmeticsSimple summer season glam utilizing some sugar rush faves &#x 1f495; Link in bio to store! ## fyp ## foryou ## summer season ## makeup ## guide ♬ Paper Planes– M.I.A.

How to Drive Traffic from TikTo k # 4: Invest in TikTo k Ads

TikTo k Ads are presently the only method to include a clickable button to your videos, making them additional important for companies looking to drive traffic and sales from the app.

You can motivate users to store now, download your app, or visit your site right from your TikTo k video.

Plus, TikTo k Ads offer your videos an ensured reach, which can be rather struck and miss out on when it comes to your natural video material.

Levi is simply one brand name that has actually currently seen success driving traffic with TikTo k Ads.

According to a current case research study, their item views more than doubled for every item revealed with TikTo k’s brand-new “Shop Now” button.

IDEA: Use UTM tags to acquire a much deeper understanding of what material transforms into sales in your TikTo k advertisements!

How to Drive Traffic from TikTo k # 5: Partner with Influencers and Content Creators

Partnering with influencers and content developers on TikTo k is a fantastic method to boost brand name awareness and drive item sales on the platform.

But just like any collaboration, it is necessary to comprehend your objectives and discover the best ambassadors to assist you attain them.

Consider how their audience lines up with your target market, and how authentic their recommendation of your brand name would be.

That method, when they develop content about your brand name on TikTo k, possibilities are it will be a genuine (and for that reason more reliable) suggestion.

If you’re unsure where to begin with influencer marketing on the app, great news: TikTo k’s Creator Marketplace is a main platform for brand name and developer cooperations.

The platform enables brand names to discover content developer partners based upon efficiency information– along with assisting in intros and assisting to handle projects.

How to Drive Traffic from TikTo k # 6: Go Live on TikTo k!

If you have more than 1K fans on TikTo k, you might be taking advantage of the capacity of TikTo k LIVE for your organisation.

Going reside on TikTo k is a fantastic method to get in touch with your audience in a direct and genuine method, which is substantial for developing brand name affinity and trust on any platform.

Hosting a TikTo k LIVE can likewise assist improve your discoverability on TikTo k, as “Top LIVEs” appear right at the top of a user’s Inbox feed.

To go live, choose the plus icon and swipe throughout to the LIVE tab. From here, you can pick a cover image and go into a title for your broadcast.

While there’s presently no other way to include a clickable link to a TikTo k LIVE, it’s still an important tool for driving brand name awareness and sales, specifically when coupled with a reliable material method.

Talking through your most current items and how to utilize them, along with sharing your brand name worths, can humanize your brand name and motivate sales.

In summary, TikTo k has lots of amazing functions to aid increase awareness, drive traffic, and motivate sales for your organisation.

With the best method, you’ll be seeing clicks and conversions in no time!

