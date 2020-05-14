How to do the “Sunday Best” TikTok dance in 12 easy moves [Video]

Whether you’re working from residence or caught not-working at residence, TikTok could be the excellent time-killing distraction for these quarantined occasions. So why not take a break out of your final Zoom assembly (or from binge-watching The Office for the seventh time) to be taught the “Sunday Best” TikTok dance?

“Sunday Best” is a music from the group Surfaces, and its remixed model has discovered main recognition on TikTok, the place celebrities like Justin Bieber and Jessica Alba have realized the dance.

The dance itself moves shortly however isn’t tough to decide up. If the “Renegade” appears far too sophisticated for you, then “Sunday Best” could be a very good compromise. Even some Yahoo Life staffers obtained collectively to their their hand at it.

Plus, the lyrics strike a hopeful chord throughout this tough time (“Feeling good, like I should / Went and took a walk around the neighborhood / Feeling blessed”).

Watch the above video for guided step-by-step instruction, or observe together with the beneath GIFs.

1. Moves #1-3





2. Moves #4-6



“Sunday Best” dance moves 4-6 More

3. Moves #7-9



“Sunday Best” dance moves 7-9 More

4. Moves #10-12



“Sunday Best” dance moves 10-12 More

