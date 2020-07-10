How to decide who gets the Covid-19 vaccine to first (Opinion)

In the runup to a Covid-19 vaccine, policymakers have a chance to do the right thing by listening to medical researchers and planning carefully. Three considerations will help these efforts.

Similar efforts are also underway at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at the CDC began public discussions last month, focusing on how to distribute limited vaccines among at-risk populations. Their evidence-based guidance is crucial in the fight Covid-19, but only if policymakers commit to transparency and put their recommendations in to practice. Shining a light on national plans to distribute a Covid-19 vaccine will hold policymakers accountable and increase legitimacy in the decision-making process.

Policymakers cannot ignore these realities. They should recognize that vaccine distribution is but one of several opportunities to address these long-standing injustices. Seeking input from affected communities and stakeholders on how to fairly distribute a vaccine is a first step toward justice, because it allows for diverse voices to be heard on how to protect health insurance and well-being in the pandemic. But engaging affected communities is also essential in the development of a vaccine. For clinical trials to be successful, we need diverse participants, including those from underserved communities. Meaningful engagement could mitigate distrust that has long characterized the relationship between people of color and medical institutions.

The United States reaches a critical inflection point ever, with heightened attention to the systemic racism which has defined American policy for hundreds of years. Policymakers must act swiftly and decisively so vaccine development and distribution usually do not become further examples of government-sponsored racial injustice.

The recent surge of Covid-19 cases across the United States has increased the urgency for an effective and safe vaccine. But, as public health officials all over the world can attest, planning Covid-19 is not any easy task. The situation changes daily as public behavior shifts, stay-at-home orders are imposed and lifted and the virus spreads. Yet regardless of how hard planning is, policymakers must certanly be prepared for vaccine distribution.