How to decide who gets the Covid-19 vaccine to first (Opinion)

Let’s assume the US government can effectively coordinate mass production and distribution
of a Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021. There is some consensus
that front-line healthcare workers, who are most often exposed to infections, should really be vaccinated first to stem the tide of the pandemic. But in the coming months, we will likely see several other advocacy companies make the case that the given profession or group should be next in line. If we fail to learn from the mistakes of last spring, such as leaving states to outbid one another for lifesaving resources,
Americans could be pitted against one another. Partisan competition, rather than cooperation, could define vaccine distribution.
In the runup to a Covid-19 vaccine, policymakers have a chance to do the right thing by listening to medical researchers and planning carefully. Three considerations will help these efforts.
First, vaccine allocation must be driven by health outcomes and based on sound evidence. Experts maintain that well-organized health surveillance provides “accurate and comprehensive information about the size, distribution, and risk profiles of affected populations.”
These data can ensure that vaccines go where they are needed most. Evidence-based distribution may also help avoid partisan wrangling. In early June, a Pew Research poll
found increasing differences in attitudes among Republicans and Democrats about the risk of Covid-19. Conservatives reported less confidence in medical scientists than liberals, and views diverged about the effectiveness of measures to blunt the virus’s spread, such as physical distancing.
In reality, Covid-19 does not care if you should be a Republican or a Democrat, and the effectiveness of a vaccine doesn’t be determined by political ideology either. The modus operandi of a virus is the simple transmission. It will affect those who contract it, regardless of whether they lean red or blue. This is not any time to doubt experts. As top US public health officials argue, we need comprehensive testing and contact tracing
together with vaccine distribution to assess how the virus is spreading through the duration of the country. These health-driven and evidence-based strategies will help policymakers maximize the great things about a vaccine for all Americans.
Second, we must demand transparency and accountability. Policymakers have already made strides in this direction for vaccine development and distribution. In late March, Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley
pressed FEMA and the White House Coronavirus Task Force to account for failed decisions in distributing PPE. Just over a month later, Senate Democrats introduced the Medical Supply Transparency and Delivery Act
, which explicitly requires scaled-up vaccine production and regular public reporting on national critical resources and needs.
Similar efforts are also underway at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices
at the CDC began public discussions
last month, focusing on how to distribute limited vaccines among at-risk populations. Their evidence-based guidance is crucial in the fight Covid-19, but only if policymakers commit to transparency and put their recommendations in to practice. Shining a light on national plans to distribute a Covid-19 vaccine will hold policymakers accountable and increase legitimacy in the decision-making process.
Third, we should strive for justice when allocating a Covid-19 vaccine. Some say that the pandemic is the great equalizer,
but there’s nothing farther from the truth. Black Americans account for a disproportionate amount of Covid-related deaths
. Indeed, the CDC reports that ethnic minorities are at an increased risk for hospitalization
— and health disparities that result from structural inequality
are only getting worse as the pandemic drags on.
Policymakers cannot ignore these realities. They should recognize that vaccine distribution is but one of several opportunities to address these long-standing injustices. Seeking input from affected communities and stakeholders
on how to fairly distribute a vaccine is a first step toward justice, because it allows for diverse voices to be heard on how to protect health insurance and well-being in the pandemic. But engaging affected communities is also essential in the development of a vaccine. For clinical trials to be successful, we need diverse participants,
including those from underserved communities. Meaningful engagement could mitigate distrust that has long characterized the relationship between people of color and medical institutions.
The United States reaches a critical inflection point ever, with heightened attention to the systemic racism which has defined American policy for hundreds of years. Policymakers must act swiftly and decisively so vaccine development and distribution usually do not become further examples of government-sponsored racial injustice.
The recent surge of Covid-19 cases across the United States has increased the urgency for an effective and safe vaccine. But, as public health officials all over the world can attest, planning Covid-19 is not any easy task. The situation changes daily as public behavior shifts, stay-at-home orders are imposed and lifted and the virus spreads. Yet regardless of how hard planning is, policymakers must certanly be prepared for vaccine distribution.
Developing transparent, health-driven procedures could prevent an incredible number of future Covid-19 cases and deaths — other effectively implemented policies
have already done so. The time for policymakers to act has become — guided by evidence, justice and the wisdom of medical researchers.
