The international release of Instagram Reels is ideal around the corner, so there’s no much better time to get familiarized and find out how to create Instagram Reels for your profile!

The great news is that if you’re currently utilizing Instagram Stories, you must have no issue transitioning to Instagram Reels as the 2 formats are rather comparable.

Ready to start?

Here’s how to create + upload your first Instagram Reels in 3 easy steps:

Table of Contents:

What are Instagram Reels? Step # 1: Select Your Music, Speed, and Filters Step # 2: Shoot Your Video Step #3: Hit Share!

What are Instagram Reels?

Instagram’s handle the ever-popular TikTo k (and other brand-new tools like Byte and Triller), Instagram Reels is a brand-new and approaching video format on Instagram Stories that enables you to record and edit 15- 2nd videos set to pop music.

Rather than producing a different app for Reels (like they provided for IGTV), Instagram included the brand-new format into its primary app– videos can be seen from individuals’s feeds, the stories bar, and the Explore page.

When you see Instagram Reels on Explore, you can scroll through videos from popular and trending accounts on Instagram.

And as we composed in our supreme guide, while the Reels algorithm hasn’t been locked down yet, it feels a lot like TikTo k’s For You page and is most likely affected by who you follow, what material you communicate with, and where you lie.

That implies that even individuals who do not follow you can see and engage with your Reels— that’s a significant engagement hack and big chance to grow your following!



For now, Instagram Reels is just readily available in Brazil, India, France, andGermany But Instagram has actually assured a US-wide rollout, in addition to 50 other nations– we’ll keep you upgraded!

For now, let’s take a look at how to create + upload your first Instagram Reels in 3 steps:

How to Create Instagram Reels Step # 1: Select Your Music, Speed, and Filters

To create your first Instagram Reels, start by opening the Instagram Stories video camera and choosing the Reels choice.

Before you shoot your video, you can pick the music to accompany your reel.

As well as what part of the tune you desire to function.

You can likewise set the speed of your reel.

Add filters and results.

And pick the general length of your video (in addition to whether you desire a countdown prior to your recording begins).

Want to delve into the information? Check out our Ultimate Guide to Instagram Reels to find out more about all the recording and modifying functions, in addition to how you can utilize Reels to much better market your brand name!

How to Create Instagram Reels Step # 2: Shoot Your Video

The next action is to record your Instagram Reels, which is practically precisely like how you would tape-record a video for Instagram Stories (you can likewise upload a pre-recorded clip).

Once you’re done recording, you can include other results to your videos, like GIFs, sticker labels, and text.

You can likewise pick at what points in your video you desire your text to appear. For example, if you desire the text to appear at simply the start of your reel, set the slider so that it just covers the first couple of seconds of the video.

P.S! Check out the leading brand names that are (currently!) going viral with Instagram Reels in this article!

How to Create Instagram Reels Step #3: Hit Share!

Once you enjoy with whatever, tap the next button to share your Instagram reel.

Unlike Instagram Stories, which has relatively minimal sharing choices, when you share Instagram Reels, you can include a caption and hashtags, modify the video thumbnail (consisting of including a cover from your video camera roll), and choose where you desire it to be shared.

Instagram Reels instantly get shared in Explore however you can likewise pick to share your reel to your Instagram feed.

If you pick this choice, your reel will appear under a brand-new Instagram Reels area on your profile.

When somebody views your Instagram Reels video, they’ll see your username, caption, hashtags, music, and filter (if you utilized one).

And that’s it!

There’s truly no informing how huge Instagram Reels will get, however if TikTo k’s enormous success is any indicator, we believe the future looks quite intense.

And although Instagram Reels is still being evaluated in numerous areas, it’s an excellent concept to get knowledgeable about the brand-new format now so you can create and upload your first Instagram Reels when you get gain access to!

Ready to start? Level- up your Instagram method with Later — strategy, schedule and instantly post to your feed, free of charge!

Like This Post? Pin It! &#x 1f4cc;