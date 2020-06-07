How to create a soothing home for troubled times

When the inside designer and writer Cate St Hill experienced anxiety, it had a profound effect on her approach to decorating. The calm interior of the house in south London that she shares with her husband, Olivier, and their dog, Francis, is a here’s an example: its pale yet cosy aesthetic acts as a visual panacea. Cate happens to be offering design consultations via Skype, which she describes as ‘therapy for the home’. She explains what inspired her interior style, and just why her own home is her happy place.

When did you first notice the impact the home can have on mental health?

Around 10 years back, just after I’d finished architecture school, I started having panic attacks at the job, and developed agoraphobia. At its worst, I wouldn’t want to leave the house; I wouldn’t even want to leave the sofa. Home was my shelter from all my fears and worries. I do believe that’s something people can relate to right now: if the outside is chaotic and scary, your home becomes this safe world, since you can get a handle on everything inside, and do little things to allow it to be feel comforting.