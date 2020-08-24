How To Choose A Great Personalized Learning Model

Tips For Managers On Adopting Personalized Learning For Millennials

There has been a shift in the world of Learning and Development. Today’s employees place a higher value on workplace learning and career development than before. Technology has also played a significant role in the need for continuous learning. Automation and newly developed technology influence industry changes that create a need for skill development all the time.

However, one of the largest factors that is currently impacting the modern workplace and L&D is the growing number of working millennials. Millennials are now the largest generation in the labor force. According to the Pew Research Center, there are more than 56 million millennials in the workforce today which is more than any other generation [1]. This has impacted many of the current workplace trends and the effectiveness of more traditional training methods.

Data shows that the millennial generation values workplace learning more…