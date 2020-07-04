How to celebrate a fun Fourth of July at home

Cities opening, people perhaps not following preventative guidelines and folks traveling may cause a spike in new Covid-19 cases, said Dr. Joshua Barocas, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center, during a briefing Wednesday by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

But it generally does not have to be like that if you want to have a safer Independence Day week-end, according to Erin Bromage, CNN contributor and biology professor at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

“We need to be vigilant with what we’re doing, so keep your distance, keep it outside, wash your hands often, wear a mask when you can’t distance,” Bromage said.

Host your barbecue outdoors with plenty of social distancing and cancel if it rains, Bromage said. Keep your distance in the pool and at the beach, and when you can not, then change and head home. When it comes to firework shows, Bromage said distance is also key.





