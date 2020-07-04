How to celebrate a fun Fourth of July at home

Cities opening, people perhaps not following preventative guidelines and folks traveling may cause a spike in new Covid-19 cases, said Dr. Joshua Barocas, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center, during a briefing Wednesday by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
But it generally does not have to be like that if you want to have a safer Independence Day week-end, according to Erin Bromage, CNN contributor and biology professor at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.
“We need to be vigilant with what we’re doing, so keep your distance, keep it outside, wash your hands often, wear a mask when you can’t distance,” Bromage said.
Host your barbecue outdoors with plenty of social distancing and cancel if it rains, Bromage said. Keep your distance in the pool and at the beach, and when you can not, then change and head home. When it comes to firework shows, Bromage said distance is also key.
“If we’re jammed into a small backyard watching all of these fireworks because that’s the only viewing window that we have, then it’s not a great idea,” Bromage said. “If you can actually spread out and create distance with your family and other families, then you can do this safely.”
You don’t need to crowd together to have fun celebrating Independence Day. Here are some safer alternatives.
Virtual tours of historical landmarks
S’mores buffet line
A barbecue isn’t complete without dessert, and this dessert is about as American as you can get. Set up a smorgasbord of s’mores ingredients, including gooey marshmallows and rich chocolate, then simply take turns roasting marshmallows round the fire.
Pop some confetti
Watch ‘Hamilton’
Hot dog contest
Virtual celebrations
Hop online watching Fourth of July festivities virtually, from Washington DC to Boston.
Backyard water park
Skip the beach and instead create your own water park in the comfort of your backyard. You can purchase special sprinklers or simply use the hose. For some added family fun, safely pick up some water balloons and squirt guns at the store.