How to bring 352,000 employees back to work

When am i going to get called back to work? What will I have to do once I make it? What the heck is my workspace going to look like?

There’s still a lot to figure out in regards to our return to work.

The facts are, heading back to the workplace is certainly going to look different at every company. It could even vary within a company.

On my quest to find out what we are able to expect even as we brace for the Great Return, I’ve been asking company leaders about their plans.

I recently spoke with Dr. Lydia Campbell, vice president and chief medical officer for IBM Corporate Health & Safety.

Campbell is leading IBM’s workplace reintegration strategy, which for some time involved daily meetings with her team (including on weekends), and figuring out how to ensure employees are comfortable with and aware of all of the changes and expectations they are going to face if they return to work.

Here’s what she had to say:

(This interview has been edited for clarity and length.)

What are a few of the biggest changes at IBM when offices reopen?

In a number of our places today where employees are entering the office, it starts before they even leave their property with a self screening that asks them about their Covid risk: Have they been with us anyone who’s either a confirmed or suspected case of Covid? Have they had a few of the cardinal outward indications of Covid — breathlessness, fever along with other things?

We’re providing our employees with masks, hand sanitizer and other things that are recommended by the CDC and the WHO.

At some work web sites, where required by law or because of the working situation at work, it makes sense to do onsite screening. Meaning after their self-check, some employees are checked at the point of entry to the workplace.

In our workplaces today, you will find demarcated social distancing similar to you might see at the mall. On our monitors and videos, employees is able to see reminders of how they need to social distance in elevators and capacity limits and things like that.

With our cafeterias, we’ve changed the way in which employees are serviced so there are fewer touch points, in addition to having enhanced cleaning regimens in common areas and cafeterias, restrooms, etc.

Do you foresee bringing back everybody or will some individuals remain remote?

I don’t think there’s been any definitive decision made on that. Right now, we are assessing that.

We’ll look at, even as we come back in waves — who needs to be at work first based on need to access workplace equipment, need to work in groups, need to have better access to internet, etc. — then slowly enlarging how many people who are here. We can get to some number that’s probably significantly less than 100%, probably in the next many months.

But I do think what will vary from now on, is we shall think about the dependence on social distancing, the need for enhanced sanitation and cleaning, and I believe that in certain ways we possibly may arrive at a predicament in the future where in our new ways of working, not many people are required to be at work or where folks have more of a rotational work schedule where they’re in the office on certain days and, on other days, they work from home.

Big Tech cries foul over new visa rules

The tech industry is pushing back on the White House’s latest immigration policies.

President Trump signed an executive order on Monday that expanded restrictions on the issuance of certain visas that allow foreign workers to work in the US.

The new visas contained in Trump’s order are L-1 visas for employees transferring within a company from overseas, H-1Bs for foreign workers hired in specialty vocations as well as H-4 visas for spouses, H-2Bs for temporary non-agricultural workers and most J-1 visas for exchange visitors such as au pairs, reports CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez.

L-1 and H-1B visas are popular among tech companies and many prominent tech executives have spoken out from the freeze.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted that he was “disappointed” by the proclamation. “Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today.”

The White House said that the suspension will ensure American workers take priority as the economy and job market decide to try to cure the coronavirus.

The new restrictions expire at the conclusion of the entire year, but could possibly be extended.

A new paid holiday for Twitter workers

Twitter employees are going to have a less strenuous time voting in November.

Starting this year, US workers will get the day off to vote on Election Day, the business said in a staff-wide email, a copy which was provided to CNN Business.

Global employees will also receives a commission time off to vote in their national elections.

Other businesses have also made Election Day a day off, with some taking it a bit further.

Meal kit company Blue Apron is also helping its workers with voter registration, absentee and early voting with transportation to and from polls.

“It’s not just about giving the day off, which I think is critical, but it’s more about removing all the barriers to people actually voting and having a voice,” CEO Linda Kozlowski recently told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin.

Coping with burnout

For many workers, this has been around 3 months since we’ve last held it’s place in the office.

And whether you’ve been working at home alone, with somebody, roommates or perhaps a house filled with kids, the demands can pile up.

Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks about work-from-home burnout and strategies for dealing with it on his podcast (featuring yours truly).

A big part of preventing burnout is setting boundaries, communicating effortlessly and keeping social connections intact.

What’s with all the waving?

I admit I wave at the conclusion of video calls. Heck, even my baby girl waved for the first time at the conclusion of a video call last month.

But why are we achieving this?

Apparently, we’re all craving a little more personal connection and need a new way to signal a gathering is over.

There are no subtle cues like backing up your chair from the dining table or closing your notebook to indicate a virtual meeting has ended.

Our options are actually closing the videoconferencing window, which can be just a little abrupt, or lingering when no one really has any such thing left, that may get awkward.

So, we wave.