How to ask your boss if you can work from home forever 

Those wanting to work from home permanently after the coronavirus pandemic should approach their boss with a structured plan, a jobs expert has revealed.

Marko Njavro, co-founder of online job platform FlexCareers, says many individuals will keep on working from home when mandatory remote working comes to a conclusion, which varies from office to office.

About 92 percent of workers would keep on to work from home regularly if they were given the opportunity by their boss, according to a survey by HR management company EmploymentHero.

Meanwhile, 65 per cent would consider working remotely on a permanent basis.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Mr Njavro said employees should formulate an operating from home plan before approaching their boss.

‘I would recommend having it on paper for yourself, but you don’t have to hit your boss up with a document on your first approach, rather use it for a structured discussion and to support your case,’ Mr Njavro said.

About 92 per cent of workers would continue to work from home regularly if these were given the ability by their boss (stock)

Workers should include five points inside their plan, the very first of which is to have a ‘very clear and structured idea on which days you’d like to work from home and the hours you will be designed for your team or clients’.

‘There are many types of flexibility available and you need to approach your boss with clarity,’ Mr Njavro said.

‘For example, “I’d like to transition to working from home on Thursday and Friday during the usual business hours”.

‘If your request is for to work all your days from home, you will likely have to propose a transition period, where your days in the office reduce over time until you are WFH five days weekly.’

Mr Njavro said workers should still show flexibility around being able to come into any office for essential meetings.

He also said people can use ‘evidence of improved productivity’ during recent working from home stints to straight back up their case.

Concerns about health and safety may be used to support a working-from-home case.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Mr Njavro (pictured) said employees should formulate a working from home plan before approaching their boss

The second step of the master plan is to have an ‘effective handover’ to transition to working from home without negatively affecting colleagues.

‘Once the new regimen is set up, detail how you should include your team in your work. For example, scheduled weekly handover meeting on Wednesdays, and via summary email on Fridays,’ Mr Njavro said.

‘For those working from home exclusively, it might be something like daily or weekly video or telephone calls with relevant people to check-in.’

The third step is to develop a calendar that communicates to colleagues and clients when you are on the job.

‘It can’t be a free for all when it comes to randomly changing your days and hours. You need to allow it to be very clear when you’re available, which could be performed with a calendar or timetable,’ Mr Njavro said.

‘There are others on the team which are depending on you, so you can’t be described as a man or woman of mystery who casually jumps in or jumps out, and does not returns calls or emails.’

The fourth step is to document your work with a project plan, so colleagues understand what you are working on.

An exemplory instance of an email signature from a NSW Government employee that clearly showed they were available all weekdays except for Wednesday

Planning systems such as for instance Jira, Trello and Monday.com allow workers to clearly communicate what they’re working on and continue each others’ work.

Lastly, the fifth step of the ‘five-step success plan’ is ‘visibility’.

‘Ensuring calendars are always up to date so your availability is easy to determine. Include details of work days/time on email signature,’ Mr Njavro said.

‘If you come in a job share, make sure your calendar is seen.’

The FlexCareers co-founder provided a good example of an email signature from a NSW Government employee that clearly showed they were available all weekdays except for Wednesday.

Even when offices return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, many employees are likely to continue working from home.

A survey of just one,200 workers by HR management company EmploymentHero revealed that working from home is quite popular among professionals.

About 51.8 percent of workers either like or love working from home, 31.7 percent ‘don’t mind it’ and only 16.6 percent disliked it or preferred working in any office.

The survey also revealed employees’ pet peeves about employed in an office.

About 59 percent of employees do not miss out the commute to work, 34 per cent disliked distracting colleagues, and 28 per cent were annoyed by sick people getting into the office.

It also revealed the items people missed about employed in the office; 63 per cent missed being able to brainstorm with colleagues, 50 per cent missed the office camaraderie and 36 per cent missed the simple communication with bosses.