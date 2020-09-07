How this year’s 40 Under 40 are surviving the pandemic

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Like everyone worldwide, this year’s Fortune 40 Under 40 have faced the challenge of dealing with a pandemic that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people and has resulted in millions more quarantined and working from home. But it’s through adversity that true leaders emerge.

Fortune asked the 2020 honorees how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their lives and work.

Their responses have been edited for length and clarity.

On adapting to a work-from-home-at-all-times life…

Adelina Grozdanova, 36

Cofounder and head of investor group, Upgrade

Zoom, Zoom, Zoom! I used to think that to close business, we always have to fly and see clients in person. I learned that virtual meetings can be equally successful (and save time)!

I also learned that it’s important to remain engaged with business partners through challenging times. Never presuppose what business partners are thinking, but reach out, stay in touch, and find out if you can be helpful to them. It is surprising how many opportunities come out of it.

Jamal Raad, 35

Cofounder and campaign director, Evergreen Action

I sometimes take calls from my bed, and my dog attends…

Read The Full Article