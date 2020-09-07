How this Black woman tech CEO learned to be ‘unapologetically ambitious’

Shellye Archambeau has spent her career breaking tech’s gender and racial barriers for Black women.

After climbing the ranks at IBM in the 80s and 90s and becoming president of Blockbuster.com, she took over an enterprise software company now known as MetricStream and ran it for 15 years—in the process becoming one of the first (and still very few) Black women to be CEO of a Silicon Valley tech company. After stepping down as MetricStream CEO in early 2018, Archambeau embarked on what she calls her “phase two.” She’s now serving on the boards of Verizon, Nordstrom, Okta, and Roper Technologies, where she’s involved in directing those companies’ responses to the coronavirus pandemic and the sweeping national reckoning over racism.

She’s cautiously optimistic—“for the first time”—about the country’s changing attitudes towards the latter, in part because “we are actually talking about race,” Archambeau tells Fortune. “It used to be so taboo that race wasn’t even one of the things that people always said you can’t talk about in polite company! … So the fact that we are actually talking about it everywhere—I see that as different.”

Archambeau has also written a new book, due out next month, called Unapologetically Ambitious: Take Risks, Break Barriers and…

