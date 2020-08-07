How the Toronto Maple Leafs could win the Phase 2 draft lottery

Back in June, the NHL performed its very first phase of this year’s draftlottery While numerous groups dealt with the regrettable reality that they would not be choosing very first general, the most unexpected outcome was that Team E, or a “team to be named later” won the very first general choice. But what occurs now?

Well the 2nd phase of the draft lottery is arranged to happen on Monday night at 6 p.m. EST, and technically the Toronto Maple Leafs are still in the running for the very first general choice. The Leafs opportunities might be slim, however it’s still possible. Here is a breakdown of how the Leafs can have a shot at the leading choice.

Before I enter the Leafs’ opportunity at picking the presumed initially general choice Alexis Lafreniere, I wish to rapidly offer a refresher over how this brand-new draft lottery works.

Phase among the draft lottery occurred onJun 26. Basically, the 7 groups who did not receive the return-to-play phase were participated in 3 lottery games. These 3 lottery games were for the leading 3 choices, eventually to figure out where groups would be choosing in between very first and 10 th.

However, the 8 groups who would eventually lose in their particular certifying round series were likewise participated in these lottery games. Since the certifying rounds had actually not started at the time of this very first draft lottery, …