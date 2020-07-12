How the Tokenization of the Gaming Industry Empowers Players

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear: The video games industry is thriving. As people around the world are with more time on their hands thanks to government-mandated lockdowns and a partial economic shutdown, video game sales have skyrocketed.

Despite being overshadowed by some of the more glamorous uses for blockchain technology, the gaming industry might be poised for a generational leap forward with the advent of asset tokenization — a practice that could expose the gaming industry to a whole new wave of investors while simultaneously unlocking myriad benefits for the world’s 2.5 billion gamers.

Tokenized teams and sponsorships

Back in July 2019, blockchain-powered voting platform Socios tokenized the popular Dota 2 esports team OG. This tokenization process yielded Fan Tokens, which can be bought and obsessed about the Socios marketplace, allowing holders to participate in polls and earn unique OG rewards. This isn’t the most ideal way of using blockchain technology, but it did mark a tentative first faltering step in esports tokenization that may likely result in a point where entire teams, contracts and sponsorship deals will in the course of time be tokenized. Through this method, indivisible asset types like teams, players, brands and practically whatever else can be tokenized and sold to very nearly anybody — opening the industry to a wider range of investors, while potentially bringing fans nearer to their favorite teams.

With the help of blockchain technology, esports teams can launch new funding initiatives, potentially enabling community-backed sponsorships, tokenized-merchandise sales and perhaps even tokenized contracts, which would allow fans as well as other investors to partially own the team.

Through this system, we’re able to see a time where esports teams tokenize their potential winnings in substitution for an upfront payment — leading to the elaboration of an entirely new type of investment. In combination with the possibility of launching nonfungible tokens and tokenized merchandise, identifiers, like a membership, could see esports teams line up additional sources of revenue.

Like all tokens, those who represent fractionalized contracts, teams and brands, among other items, will exist on immutable blockchain ledgers that enable peer-to-peer transfers without the need for attorneys and intermediaries to conduct ownership transfers. This will drastically increase the liquidity of previously illiquid esports assets while boosting transparency in the process. Additionally, users can “prove” the ownership to any third parties to get services without the need of going right on through any intermediaries or the token issuers. These ostensibly form a frictionless market and a built-in web.

Video games will be tokenized

According to Newzoo’s 2020 Global Games Market Report, the worldwide games market is slated to reach revenues of $159.3 billion in 2020 — up 9.3% year-on-year as a result of one of the most profitable years for the gaming industry.

This staggering growth is largely owed to the gradual transition from physical media-based games to digitally-delivered games which are purchased directly from the vendor or through gaming distribution platforms. Much of this growth can be caused by a recent surge in the mobile gaming industry, which can be now worth $68.5 billion and comprises very nearly half of the gaming market.

Despite this growth, those looking to spend money on the gaming industry have already been largely on a simply buying stocks inside their favorite publishers, game houses and distribution platforms, while only large-scale investors have the ability to obtain private equity in studios and benefit from the success of their intellectual property. This closed investment ecosystem is ripe for disruption by tokenization technologies.

Rather than simply rewarding backers having an early copy of the game or additional content, developers and publishers will start offering tokenized equity to investors in the form of digital security tokens. Each token could represent fractional ownership of intellectual property and the proceeds generated as a result, allowing businesses to obtain immediate funding without needing to complete a traditional funding round or go public with an initial public offering.

In-game currencies and items will also be poised to have the tokenization treatment. By assigning blockchain-based tokens to in-game assets and letting them be traded on external platforms, game developers will make in-game assets available to the broader investment community, while potentially allowing NFTs to be transferred between games — creating new opportunities for Ready Player One-style cross-game interactions and cross-platform play.

So far, no AAA title has adopted tokenization technology, but tools and platforms like Enjin, Worldwide Asset eXchange, TokenScript and Loom, that have been designed to help with the process, are under development. These platforms may 1 day provide the infrastructure for the world’s first conventional tokenized in-game currencies and assets.

Casinos are ahead of the curve

Although it really is evident that practically all facets of the gaming industry will soon be disrupted by tokenization, few segments have reacted as strongly to the technology as the online gambling industry.

Currently, you will find literally dozens of on the web cryptocurrency casinos that have a token element incorporated as an ingredient of their operation. This typically will come in the form of allowing players to earn tokens as an extra reward for playing or distributing token to players as part of the “buy-in” process, where players convert cryptocurrencies in to tokenized chips.

These uses can be viewed as to be some of the more tame examples of tokenization. But some cryptocurrency casinos have taken it a step further and tokenized their profits — allowing investors to purchase tokens that represent a fraction of the revenue generated by the platform.

Though the yields for such platforms have up to now been modest and an average of range in the order of a couple of percent annual percentage rating due to the inherently volatile nature of cryptocurrency gambling, their long-term success indicates that this method of investment is in-demand. This indicates that this first generation of tokenized casinos may be a sign of what to come — and a fully player-owned casino may be inevitable.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are the author’s alone and do not of necessity reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.