How the son of strawberry pickers became Japan’s most likely choice for next prime minister

Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s 71-year-old chief cabinet secretary, starts every day by checking out all Japan’s significant papers, doing 100 sit-ups, then starting a vigorous 40-minute walk. At the end of his workday, Suga go back to his quarters in a modest dorm for lawmakers and, prior to kipping down, does 100 more sit-ups.

The Nihon Keizai Shimbun, Japan’s leading service daily, comprehensive Suga’s day-to-day regimen in a profile released in 2015. Such routines, the paper concluded, show a “dedicated and determined character” that has actually assisted move Suga, the son of strawberry pickers from the frozen fields of Japan’s northern Akita prefecture, to the peak of political power.

For almost 8 years, Suga has actually worked as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s most relied on consigliere. In Japan’s political system, primary cabinet secretary is a position that integrates powerful powers. As the New York Times kept in mind just recently, if equated into American terms, the workplace is “roughly equivalent to a White House press secretary, chief of staff and liaison with Congress all rolled into one.”

