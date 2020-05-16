How the Queen came to hold 7 Guinness World Records

In the 68 years since Queen Elizabeth II took the British throne, the 94-year-old monarch has made historical past many occasions over.

Among her many accomplishments are Guinness World Record titles, which the Queen holds fairly just a few of.

From longest-reigning queen to the wealthiest, these are seven of Queen Elizabeth’s Guinness World Records.

Oldest British queen

On 21 December 2007, Queen Elizabeth II formally turned the title-holder of oldest British queen at the age of 81 and 244 days outdated.

The report was beforehand held by the monarch’s nice, nice grandmother, Queen Victoria.

Longest-reigning queen

Queen Elizabeth is maybe most recognisable for holding the title of the world’s longest-reigning queen.

On 6 February 1952, the Queen succeeded to the throne following the loss of life of her father King George VI.

Her reign exceeded Queen Victoria’s on 9 September 2015, after ruling for greater than 63 years.

As of the Queen’s 94th birthday on 21 April 2020, she has dominated uninterrupted for 68 years and 75 days.

Oldest present monarch

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth turned the world’s oldest monarch when the former title holder, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, died at the age of 90.

Longest-reigning residing monarch

While the Queen is at present the fourth-longest reigning monarch in the world, she does hold the title of the longest-reigning living monarch.

The prime three longest-reigning monarchs embody King Louis XIV of France, who dominated for 72 years and 110 days, adopted by Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who dominated for 70 years and 126 days and King Johann II of Liechtenstein, who was ruler for 70 years and 91 days.

Most nations to be head of state of concurrently

According to Guinness World Records, Queen Elizabeth holds the report “in terms of the number of independent nations for which the same person is lawfully Head of State at the same time” with 16.

Acknowledging that this makes her “possibly the most powerful woman in the world,” the e-book of information states: “While the Queen’s role is nominal and ceremonial (exercising no political powers), more than 139m people in 15 Commonwealth states (plus the UK) recognise her as their monarch.”

Most currencies that includes the similar particular person

Queen Elizabeth’s picture appears on the coinage of at the very least 35 totally different nations, whereas Queen Victoria’s picture appeared on forex from 21 nations and King George V appeared on 19.

Wealthiest queen

In 2012 The Sunday Times estimated the Queen’s whole wealth, together with fantastic artwork, jewelry and property, to be $504m (£310m).