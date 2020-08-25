How the political future of the US will impact the United Kingdom?

Can the time of crisis provide a financial carpe diem moment for those bold enough to take risks? Fortune favours the brave, so they say.

Former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson, the man the CNBC nicknamed ‘The Prophet’ because of a series of uncanny market predictions that proved hugely profitable, seems to think so after encouraged investors recently to do just that. Seize the day.

Tilson is being quoted by many financial outlets as having said, “investors could make an absolute fortune, and worry far less about their finances if they focused on finding one truly great stock idea and “back up the truck”.”

Indeed, traders betting on a stock market decline just before the coronavirus outbreak began to take root across the world reportedly made away with almost $350 million in profit between February and March. Then Investors bet on US stocks to tumble as the S&P 500 slid 29% from a record high in a single month.

However, that was then. On March 12, a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) finally announced the novel coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic, the historic bull market ended and the climate morphed from a market laden with the thrill of risk to one that represents a serious economic slump.

The coronavirus began as a public health crisis but its now well and truly a financial crisis that has shuttered businesses, upended industries, sent financial markets into a tailspin and rendered millions of people unemployed.

Assessing the grim situation in a recent economic forecast, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected a recession that would rival the 1929 Great Depression.

A recent IMF post on twitter read, “There is extreme uncertainty around the globe growth forecast but we know the global economy will be in recession in 2020, with markdowns on the projections expected across regions and countries.”

The tweet linked to an article written by Chief Economist, Gita Gopinath for the IMF Blog, The Great Lockdown, Worst Economic Downturn Since the Great Depression, in which she describes the current climate ominously.

“As countries implement necessary quarantines and social distancing practices to contain the pandemic, the world has been put in a Great Lockdown. The magnitude and speed of collapse in activity that has followed is unlike anything experienced in our lifetimes.”

She went on to add that no economy was spared, “Both advanced economies and emerging markets and developing economies are in recession. Major economies have also been significantly downgraded,” and projected the cumulative loss from the pandemic could be around 9 trillion dollars over 2020 and 2021.

GDP projections for 2020 according to Gopinath are set to shrink by 3% while advanced economies are set to shrink by 6.1%. The United States’ GDP is projected to shrink by 5.9% while the U.K is facing a projected 6.5% shrinking GDP in 2020.

That said, there is room for optimism in the IMF’s projections because of hopeful signs that this health crisis will end.

Gopinath pointed to the knowledge “countries are succeeding in containing the virus using social-distancing practices, testing, and contact tracing, at least for now, and treatments and vaccines may develop sooner than expected,” as prime indicators of there being a light at the end of the tunnel.

In other words, there is a possible bounce back projected in 2021, so long as policymakers match the efforts being made in the medical field to counter the global pandemic.

When the only thing certain is uncertainty, it’s a frightening situation. However, times of crisis can lead to opportunity where previously none existed.

In that there is therefore truth in Tilson’s remarks about seizing the day. There are even several old adages that pay lip service to this notion, “a crisis is an opportunity riding the dangerous wind;” and “Deep within every crisis is an opportunity for something beautiful. That said, betting on stocks isn’t for the fainthearted.