How the PGA Tour can learn and move on from positive COVID-19 test | Golf News





Rory McIlroy was for action at the RBC Heritage, where spectators gathered in houses next to the course

Let’s hope the PGA Tour circus is on safe ground at the Travelers in Connecticut because the other day, in South Carolina, it pitched its tent in the wrong place.

Hilton Head Island was a holiday hotspot from coronavirus hell with restaurants and bars packed out the door and little proof any controls. No wonder Justin Thomas described it as “an absolute zoo”.

Tour players are supposed to be isolated from all the madness, but in the second week back, PGA Tour bosses discovered they can sanitise all they need but they can’t shrink-wrap a golf tournament.

Sergio Garcia came into connection with Nick Watney before the American tested positive for coronavirus

They also found out that most the ‘protocols’ in the world couldn’t stop unforced errors from their own people inside the Tour bubble, and, to produce matters worse, they were caught out wanting to draw a veil over their mistakes. All in every, last Friday at Harbour Town was a day when Nick Watney was unlucky and the PGA Tour got very lucky indeed.

To have waited for Watney to arrive with COVID-19 symptoms, test him, and then let him wander around the tournament grounds chatting to fellow competitors while awaiting the eventual positive result conjured up memories of all the missteps at Sawgrass 3 months ago.

Watney became the first PGA Tour player to test positive for coronavirus at an event

This time, the tournament survived and it would seem that Watney is the only victim, but some hard questions should be asked and answered about where the player was infected between his negative test on Monday and the positive on Friday.

The Tour has tried to persuade everybody connected to the tournament to remain inside the bubble but that’s all it can do. If a player steps outside of that to shop or grab a bite to consume in a spot like Hilton Head Island, the rest of the tournament is under threat.

That the RBC Heritage survived this particular comedy associated with errors is really a welcome split, but there have been lingering worries about the way Watney’s case had been handled and the time of telling his connections.

Also, in the weekend that will followed, to find out some competition officials faltering to adhere to assistance on get in touch with and removing and to view players – you know, the usual suspects – spitting freely all over the course was worrying.

We can only hope the PGA Tour presses the reset button this week and gets everyone refocused on “the world is watching” slogan. Whatever happens in the coming weeks in the States, the European Tour could be the beneficiary ahead of its restart next month.

Officials on this side of the Atlantic will have been watching closely and will have seen that the PGA Tour’s traditional attraction of having no borders is, for the moment, undermined by State-to-State differences on COVID-19.

Claude Harmon III explains how coaches are adapting to life on the PGA Tour during the COVID-19 pandemic

The European Tour restarts with two weeks in ultra–cautious Austria before embarking on its extended UK swing, where coronavirus restrictions should at least be reasonably consistent.

It will be interesting to see if events in America influence any changes in the coming weeks to European testing procedures and other elements of trying to contain the risk to players and officials.

In the meantime, what happens in Connecticut recently remains to be seen but after the holiday hotspot madness of Hilton Head Island, things should be quieter within the areas around River Highlands.

Connecticut moved into phase two associated with reopening last week so hotels, indoor dining, and gyms joined the hair salons, barber shops and casinos already open from the start of the month. Whether any members of the PGA Tour circus feel the need in order to take advantage associated with these outside-the-bubble facilities, however, remains the moot stage.