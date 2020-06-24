how the pandemic left me stranded on a remote island in Japan

Everyone we meet is local, either born here or having moved down from cities on mainland Japan decades ago for the surf and quiet life. No one seems stressed or anxious at exactly about the pandemic coursing through the rest of the world.

There’s chat, of course, out on the water awaiting waves, but the island is seemingly uninfected and – on the whole – unaffected by the pandemic up to now. There’s interest in how I’ve turned out to be here and how I heard about Tanegashima.

I gather there isn’t much international travel, especially from western countries. So I tell them I’m around for the near future, as travel restrictions have now been extended here, and they nod and accept it – I’m becoming a temporary local.

One sweet potato farmer brought me a few of his supplies, another surfer some charcoal for a barbecue I was failing woefully to light. A fresh friend from a restaurant which runs a booming take-away service for the international teams at the space centre has donated a few fish she’s caught on her days off.