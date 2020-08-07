How the pandemic is sending some Brazilians ‘two steps back’



Beathriz Samary, a manicurist, lost the majority of her customers when the pandemic struck.





When the coronavirus pandemic infect Brazil, it dealt a double blow to Beathriz Samary.

In early March, the 21- year-old fell ill with a high fever, body pains and shortness of breath. While she was unable to get access to a coronavirus test, she presumes that what knocked her out for a month was Covid-19 “I was so ill, I couldn’t even lift myself up,” she remembers.

But the monetary effect she suffered was simply as tough. Ms Samary, who was making the majority of her earnings from working as a manicurist, was no longer able to go to customers’ houses. She and her partner were enduring on a “cesta basica”, food parcels contributed by a regional charity in the Salsa e Merengue area they call house.

“What saved us during that time were those food parcels,” she states.

Even after she recuperated, work was tough to come by. Ms Samary obtained emergency situation help – a step the federal government authorized in April – however it took weeks to show up. She …