How ‘The Matrix’ is a trans story, according to Netflix and co-director

Lilly Wachowski, who co-wrote and co-directed the movie with her sibling Lana Wachowski, informed the streaming service about the intent behind the sci-fi film in an interview published on YouTubeTuesday

.

Both sis came out as trans numerous years after the release of the smash hit film.

Speaking 21 years after the very first “Matrix” struck our screens, Wachowski stated that the story was “all about the desire for transformation,” including that it originated from “a closeted point of view” due to the fact that the business world was not all set to hear the message at the time.

Following her remarks, Netflix discussed the allegory in a series of messages published on Twitter on Thursday, using insights provided by authors and critics.

The thread mentions the film’s primary character Neo as a fine example of the trans story. “Upon ‘waking up,’ Neo begins his transition from one identity — Thomas A. Anderson, a name given to him by the machines — to the one he sculpts for himself — Neo, his chosen name,” one post checks out. Netflix likewise notes using tablets as part of the broader allegory. In among the film’s most popular scenes, Neo is provided a red tablet or a blue tablet by the rebel leaderMorpheus . He chooses to select the red one, which will permit him to see the fact, instead of the blue one, which will keep him …

