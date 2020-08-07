How ‘The Matrix’ is a trans story, according to Netflix and co-director

Lilly Wachowski, who co-wrote and co-directed the movie with her sibling Lana Wachowski, informed the streaming service about the intent behind the sci-fi film in an interview published on YouTubeTuesday
.
Both sis came out as trans numerous years after the release of the smash hit film.
Following her remarks, Netflix discussed the allegory in a series of messages published on Twitter on Thursday, using insights provided by authors and critics.
The thread mentions the film’s primary character Neo as a fine example of the trans story.
“Upon ‘waking up,’ Neo begins his transition from one identity — Thomas A. Anderson, a name given to him by the machines — to the one he sculpts for himself — Neo, his chosen name,” one post checks out.
Netflix likewise notes using tablets as part of the broader allegory.
In among the film’s most popular scenes, Neo is provided a red tablet or a blue tablet by the rebel leaderMorpheus
.
He chooses to select the red one, which will permit him to see the fact, instead of the blue one, which will keep him …