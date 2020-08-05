How the lines could look following Muzzin’s injury

While the Leafs did enjoy a bounce-back win on Tuesday evening, it came at the expense of Jake Muzzin who left the game early.

Late in the third period, Muzzin was cross-checked by Pierre-Luc Dubois and as he fell to the ice, his head and neck were knocked back after colliding with Oliver Bjorkstrand’s leg. He was unable to get up on his own power and was eventually taken off the ice on a stretcher following a 15-minute delay.

Here’s the cross check from Pierre-Luc Dubois on Jake Muzzin. No penalty for Dubois. pic.twitter.com/AMdu7lFuU4 — The Leafs Nation (@TLNdc) August 4, 2020

In the fallback of this gut-wrenching injury, fans wonder how the Leafs will adjust their lines for Games 3 and 4. This depends on what Sheldon Keefe will be looking for on his blue line for however long Muzzin is gone. Does he want to implement a player who can impact the game offensively or can provide value on the penalty kill?

If the answer is the former, then Rasmus Sandin makes the most sense. He showed promising progression during his second tenure with the big club and was trusted into big minutes when they had Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci on IR. The only thing that could give Keefe pause is his age and inexperience, but Nick Robertson showed that a rookie can provide value without having an NHL playoff game…