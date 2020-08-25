How the Kremlin kept watch on Alexei Navalny

As Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most popular dissident, defended his life in a Siberian health center after obviously being poisoned recently, 3 masked guys inhabited the primary medical professional’s workplace.

Idling under a picture of president Vladimir Putin pensively walking through a field of wheat, the guys made little talk however declined to state who they were.

Their uncomfortable gown and shifty manner were all too familiar to Mr Navalny’s household and assistants, who rapidly acknowledged them as members of the Russian security services.

“It looks really funny — you can tell because they’re these tough-looking, well-built men, and they usually have these manbags,” stated Ivan Zhdanov, director of Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation

The prevalent security versus Mr Navalny, who remained in Siberia making one of his YouTube corruption examinations, shows how he stays a thorn in the Kremlin’s side after a years of advocacy.

Mr Navalny, who has actually been imprisoned 13 times for arranging demonstrations versus Mr Putin, grumbled to the Financial Times in an interview in 2015 that he and his household were followed around the clock by guys he declared were from Russia’s security services.

“It’s been going on for rather a long time, however …