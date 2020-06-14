Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement has struggled to reconcile the support it has received from Donald Trump with his administration’s brutal crackdown on protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

In the past couple weeks, unprecedented Black Lives Matter protests, renewed by the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer, have spread to every US state also to countries across the world, regardless of pandemic restrictions.

But in Hong Kong, where year-long mass protests share many similarities with those in the US, there was no mass rally.

An attempt at organising a BLM event on Sunday failed after pro-democracy protesters expressed concern about whether it had police approval and if attendees would be safe, given the history of police brutality. The organisers, who were perhaps not connected to Hong Kong’s movement, said the police have been “amazing” and supported their BLM rally but could produce no approval.

Eventually it absolutely was cancelled, with organisers accusing people of being “agitators” and “pushing their own agenda”.

A second attempt at a BLM rally is under way, hoping to address and move on from last week’s failure.

The controversy comes amid a complicated debate about the commonalities and differences of the two protests, and whether Hong Kong demonstrators were reluctant to join in pushing right back against their biggest single ally – Trump.

Both the US and Hong Kong protests are decentralised human rights movements with a massive focus on police brutality, with rallies marked by police attacks on the press. Both have enormous international support.

But the most powerful supporter of Hong Kong’s protests is also arguably the BLM movement’s biggest detractor – Trump.

A protester in her mid-20s, who asked to be called M, said many Hong Kong protesters knew of and disagreed with the US president’s domestic policies but some were reluctant to criticise him.

“They know to some level that they are being used – but after years of silence, any support from an American president feels like success,” M said.

Hong Kong’s movement contains a spectrum of political views, and Trump has at times been hailed being an ally for his tough stance on China. When the US government passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act last year, demonstrations held placards giving thanks to the president and his government.

Members of the Hong Kong movement who spoke to the Guardian said the reasons for Hongkongers’ muted a reaction to the US protests were complicated.

People in Hong Kong have been understandably focused on the immediate threats to pro-democracy activism, as China seeks to increase its control.

They said many Hongkongers weren’t aware of the history and politics of the BLM movement, or even US governmental policies, and have been reluctant to be able to comment. The city furthermore had to have the reckoning with its own racism, others mentioned. Some furthermore said help for Trump was mostly predicated about the undeniable fact that he plus the Hong Kong protesters shared a opponent – the Chinese Communist gathering – which protesters sensed the chief executive and other Republicans had been the most noticeable in their help for them.









Pro-democracy protesters hold paper prints of Donald Trump throughout a Thanksgiving Day rally within Hong Kong in 2019. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images



‘The US government did punish those police’

When the US ALL protests started out, Hong Kong internet users shared tips with Americans on how to protect yourself in a crowd, how to defuse tear gasoline canisters, the way to “be water” any time overwhelmed simply by riot authorities. Many recognized strongly with the motion.

But when protection began showcasing violence, looting and arson, as Trump railed in opposition to the protesters and authorities used teargas, pepper apply and too much force, people with rivalling ideologies, which include the Chinese government tripped over by themselves in a complicated web of rhetoric plus accusations. There were people who supported Trump and the Hong Kong protesters, or even those reinforced China plus US protesters, those who reinforced the protesters but zero leaders, or any type of other mixture of opinions.

Some quibbled above death plus arrest tolls, others done contorted examination of leads to and strategies, or extreme the opinions of far-right agitators.

Online, a few shared the view of student bustler Sunny Cheung, who informed the Guardian that he clearly condemned the police violence, but of which Americans experienced mechanisms for example free selections through which to keep officers plus governments dependable.

“Police brutality exists and we condemn that, but at the same time the government did punish those police,” he mentioned. “We can never see that in Hong Kong.”

Some Hongkongers distanced their motions from the destruction of the US protests by saying Hong Kong protesters didn’t loot, appearing to advise there was a lot more justification within the US ALL police crackdowns, while furthermore ignoring that had been a few vandalism plus violence within Hong Kong.



Looting plus indiscriminate damage of personal property … are usually mere disruptions from what’s really at risk: systemic racism Jeffrey Ngo, Demosisto



When far-right determine Avi Yememi, an Israeli-born Australian anti-Muslim agitator, gripped on the destruction plus said it absolutely was “disgraceful” in order to the 2 protests, Hong Kong pro-democracy activist plus media tycoon, Jimmy Lai, thanked your pet for “speaking up for HKers”.

Protester M mentioned there was a solid international plot that Hongkongers were “model protesters”.

“There’s a desire to be like ‘hey we’re not like them! We’re still good! If you support them, why not support us? We don’t break rules!’,” she mentioned.

Responding to requires a statement about the US ALL protests, Joshua Wong, the high-profile youthful activist plus leader of the Demosisto party, mentioned he was standing with Black Lives Matter and in opposition to police violence “wherever it may be”.

His Washington-based Demosisto friend, Jeffrey Ngo, said he or she acknowledged the Hong Kong movement had been imperfect plus there was the “small but vocal” team of far-right pro-Trump people in the movement who celebrated their rhetoric.

“Others may be reluctant to speak up because they see such imperfections of the US movement as looting and the indiscriminate destruction of private property,” Ngo said. “But I believe these are mere distractions from what’s really at stake: systemic racism.”

Trump ‘hard to stomach’

In the widely study op-ed about Thursday the other day, leftwing fictional site Lausan warned Hong Kong people that Trump was no friend, and of which the movement’s relationship with the US ALL political proper was progressively untenable.

“Just as these politicians don’t care about black lives, they don’t care about the lives of Hongkongers either,” this said. “Instead, their particular support regarding the Hong Kong motion has always been conditional on their larger geopolitical targets and is because fickle because the vagaries of US foreign policy.

“In truth, US ALL support regarding Hong Kong was never ever meant to advantage the Hong Kong folks. The town was simply ever a means for the US to be able to punish the CCP [Chinese Communist party], even if this meant reducing it.”

M said folks largely understood this but have been desperate.

“It’s important to request whether our company is conflating ‘supporting Trump’ with ‘supporting America’, or ‘supporting whoever will stand with us and do something but unfortunately it’s only Trump, so Trump it is’.

“They’ve begged for help from the world for years – the 2019 protests are hardly the first time Hong Kong has tried to fight.”