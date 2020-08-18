How the forced sale of TikTok could splinter the internet

Well, you understand how it is. Head out the door for a long-planned getaway, pray absolutely nothing significant appears prior to you return, and prior to you can even pack a luggage the president reveals that ByteDance should offer TikTok– otherwise TikTok will be prohibited in the United States.

The timing was abrupt. The authoritarian cast of President Trump’s remarks on the topic was troubling. And yet, for those of us who have actually followed TikTok’s trajectory this year, absolutely nothing that has actually taken place over the past 2 weeks can genuinely be stated to be unexpected. I composed this here on January 7th:

I picture that the majority of within ByteDance would still rather prevent any of these circumstances, and simply keep running TikTok as it is. And yet– how most likely does it appear to you that ByteDance will eventually have that alternative? The business hasn’t captured a break on the regulative front in current memory. The trade war with China reveals no indications of ending– or perhaps de-escalating– this year. It no longer appears not likely to me that TikTok could be born-again as an American person. And it may take place quicker than all of us anticipate.

And then, sure enough, on Friday night Trump– pointing out the outcomes of an evaluation by the Council on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS– bought ByteDance to divest itself of TikTok and any information it …