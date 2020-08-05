How the Covid-19 economy is hurting US Latinos more than any other group

The think tank released the findings from its latest American Trends Panel survey on Tuesday. The group’s researchers surveyed more than 9,600 US adults in April and June to complete its study.

The findings revealed Latinos now have a grimmer view of the economy than the general population due in part to how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their employment prospects.

About 59% of Latinos polled said they live in households where someone lost their job or had their pay cut due to coronavirus concerns during the month of May. Only 43% of US households overall said the same, according to Pew.

Hispanic unemployment peaked at 13.9% during the Great Recession that started in 2008, but this year the group's unemployment rate rose from just 4.8% in February to a high of 18.5% in April, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The latter figure far outpaces the 12.8% April unemployment rate for non-Hispanic White Americans.

Unemployment for Black Americans peaked at 16.2% during the same month and Asian American unemployment was at 14.2%. Pew Research Center Senior Writer and Editor Jens Manuel Krogstad, the study’s lead author, said the mass layoffs the country experienced between March and July occurred in business sectors, such as hospitality and health services, where Latinos are overrepresented. Hispanic women in particular have experienced furloughs or seen many of their jobs disappear during the downturn, according to Krogstad. The unemployment…

