How the AI hardware market will emerge stronger from 2020

Electronics firms have already been hit hard by pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions

But the semiconductor industry can regroup and take advantage of affirmed interest in AI and automation

Software has been “the star of high-tech” over the years, but hardware is the core enabler of innovation.

As businesses and consumers alike latch to the benefits of AI applications, whether it’s virtual assistants or facial recognition systems, there is a resurging need for high level hardware.

Deloitte describes semiconductors as “essential technology enablers” that power many of the cutting-edge digital devices we use today. By providing next generation accelerator architectures, semiconductor organizations can increase computational efficiency or facilitate the transfer of large data sets through memory or storage, crucial for machine learning and AI development.

With early growth driven by a boom in gadgets, within the forthcoming decade this market is set to leverage the rise of emerging technology such as AI, autonomous driving, edge computing, cloud computing, 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).

Advances in AI could allow semiconductor organizations to capture 40% to 50% of total value from the technology stack, representing the best opportunity they’ve had in decades.

But like most other physical industries, the semiconductor industry too has been struck by the coronavirus pandemic as supply chains came to a grinding halt, and have been slow to return into full productivity because of social distancing measures as well as other disruptions.

Getting this industry back in full production will be key for continued progress towards emerging technologies and additional advances in AI, but the market will also be driven by changing demands in the way we work. Nonetheless, many in this industry think that – despite negative year-on-year growth in 2020 – the market could rebound for the better in the midterm, driven by increased curiosity about advanced automation as a ‘nuke-proof’ means to fix another crisis.

According to a report by KPMG, while nearly two-thirds (63%) of businesses in the semiconductor industry had reported supply chains shortages as a result of COVID-19, 59% believed the growth and adoption of 5G, AI and IoT in the wake of the pandemic would bring a positive affect the marketplace.

That said, the semiconductor industry won’t succeed by simply ploughing ahead with previous plans. It must review and adjust its approach in accordance with the seismic impact COVID-19 has had on the way businesses work now, and the ‘new normal’ approach they continue to adjust to.

McKinsey’s report pointed to several trends of specific industries, plus one of the examples explicitly shows how the current climate affects the current day and future demands of semiconductors.

The PC segment is predicted to see the sharpest drop, as most ?ndividuals are keen on purchasing home-office electronics they need to work from home for the remainder of this year (or forever). What what this means is a decreasing demand in these goods next year. There will also be some enterprises looking to delay investments in PCs as a result of budget controls despite being in a so-called recovery mode.

Industry members will become more equipped when evaluating the impact of COVID-19 in the long term, but McKinsey highlighted two particular facets to observe — market pull and industrial shift.

A soar in equipment to support studying and working from home will result in a hike in demand for semiconductors that enable servers, connectivity, and cloud usage. This can be an example of an emerging market need, and semiconductor organizations exist to cater to this growing appetite.

With this in your mind, analysts anticipate seeing the semiconductor sector shift to new operations and processes. The world wide pandemic, which caused restrictions in travel and movement, as well as major closure of fulfillment centers and manufacturing, has considerably prompted semiconductor companies to think about new strategies. McKinsey stated that “many semiconductor companies are already reconfiguring their supply chains to improve resiliency, and the changes may continue into the next normal.”

Finally, the industry may also heed lessons from past crises. The dot-com bubble burst of 2000 or the Great Recession of 2008, provide valuable learnings to help semiconductor companies emerge even stronger from the current economic upheaval.

Besides reducing capital expenditures and maintaining a strong research and development (R&D) strategy, semiconductor companies might have a head start in a post-pandemic setting if they “take a strategic, systematic approach to investment and divestment.”

Historically, the semiconductor industry has recovered swiftly from demand shock, with demand for AI as well as other advanced technologies only accelerating, the industry – despite being at the mercy of physical supply chain disruption – will continue to boom as demand for these components, the nuts and bolts behind cutting-edge applications, continues to ramp up.