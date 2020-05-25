How SpaceX and NASA are launching astronauts into space during a pandemic

Ahead of this week’s launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, NASA is working to maintain the enduring risk of COVID-19 at bay during the historic launch. To shield its astronauts, floor crew, and potential guests, NASA has adjusted their method to this extremely anticipated occasion. If profitable, the launch is not going to solely break the US’s nine-year drought of crewed launches to the ISS, however it can additionally make historical past as the primary time a personal spacecraft has carried individuals into orbit.

“We’re taking extra precautions,” mentioned Steve Stich, deputy supervisor of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, during a press name this month. On the bottom, the company is introducing temperature checks and bodily distancing at Mission Control.

A profitable launch requires dozens of people that often work in shut quarters in closed rooms at Mission Control. For this launch, NASA is spreading them out between totally different rooms. “We need to make sure we are separating people as much as possible,” he mentioned. They’ll disinfect rooms usually and put up Plexiglas between totally different work stations. “We’re looking at all the things where we can practice the guidelines for social distancing, and at the same time, launch this very important mission to the International Space Station,” he mentioned.

“We have other missions that need to go forward. We don’t want to risk the health of the people who work at Kennedy”

Those measures are necessary to guard each this launch and the subsequent set of NASA missions. “We have other missions that need to go forward. We don’t want to risk the health of the people who work at Kennedy,” mentioned NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on a press name in May. The Mars Perseverance Rover launches in July.

Extreme warning is already being taken with the Crew Dragon’s astronauts. Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have been in quarantine since May 13th. That’s a regular a part of the preparations for a mission — crews heading to space always quarantine for a time frame earlier than a launch to attenuate the possibility that they’re taking an infectious illness of any sort into space. As an additional step, each Behnken and Hurley might be examined for the novel coronavirus twice earlier than they depart for the ISS. Anyone interacting with the astronauts earlier than the launch will put on masks and gloves and have their temperature taken.

“We don’t anticipate that between now and the day of launch that there’s really going to be an opportunity for them to contract any virus or harmful bacteria,” Bridenstine mentioned.

In addition to defending the astronauts and floor crew, NASA can also be limiting the variety of guests who can come to the space middle to observe the launch, Bridenstine mentioned. The VIP record for this explicit occasion may be very brief. They’re not closing dignitaries out totally — some members of Congress and of the National Space Council might be in attendance. They gained’t be capable of carry alongside staffers, although. “We’re really trying to whittle it down to what is important,” he mentioned.

Sadly, the cheering crowds that have been a function of previous missions didn’t make the minimize. In 2011, the final time astronauts launched into space from US soil, almost 1 million individuals packed shut collectively on bridges and seashores in Cape Canaveral, Florida to observe. NASA hopes that gained’t occur this time. “We’re asking people not to travel to the Kennedy Space Center,” Bridenstine mentioned. “We think it’s in the best interest of the agency and in the best interest of the nation if people join us by watching from home.”

“It is a shame — NASA and SpaceX have worked so hard to get to the day, and the American public has come along this long journey with us,” mentioned Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief working officer of SpaceX, on a press name this month. “But it’s the right thing to do.”

NASA can solely management what individuals do by itself property, although. It’s as much as the state of Florida to control roads and seashores — and the county sheriff is encouraging individuals to return watch the launch, regardless of the dangers of huge gatherings.

“We are not going to keep the great Americans that want to come watch that from coming here,” mentioned Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey in a press conference. “If NASA is telling people to not come here and watch the launch, that’s on them. I’m telling people what I believe as an American. And so NASA has got their guidelines, and I got mine.”

Ahead of the launch, companies and eating places are opening throughout the state of Florida, the place almost 50,000 instances of COVID-19 have been recognized. Despite the comfort of stay-at-home orders in Florida and different close by states, public well being consultants still recommend individuals keep away from massive teams and crowded areas, the place the illness spreads simply. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that traveling by air, automotive, or bus will increase somebody’s possibilities of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Even with the change in viewers and spectacle, the nuts and bolts of the launch will proceed as deliberate. Stich says groups at NASA have run simulations that embrace the entire additional COVID-19 precautions, and they’ve gone easily. “We don’t really see any impact how we’re gonna operate on launch day,” he says.

